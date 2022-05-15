Nigeria should return to parliamentary system –Prelate Uche

Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Samuel Emeka Kanu Uche who presided over the 39th Council of Methodist Bishops addressed the press on issues bothering on the economy, insecurity, economy of the nation. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM brings the excerpts

How do you see the continuous strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has forced students of most public institutions to sit at home?

As a church, we are concerned and not happy about the strike because it affects the common man and the children of the common man who are in the public universities that are on strike.

These people, that is the power that be, have their children overseas in special universities where they pay very huge fees and their children are not disturbed.

It is the children of the common people that are suffering. Look at the amount of money being raised, N100 million, N40 million for nomination form and they (political office holders) are having newspaper allowance, wardrobe allowance, with all the large and unnecessary allowances, this is nonsense. People are suffering; they are impoverishing children of the poor so that they can use them as thugs. Again, we are not happy.

There is so much hunger and frustration in the land as the cost of living is on a daily sharp increase. What is your take and what can be done to restore the nation’s economy?

It is without doubts that the purchasing power parity and cost of living which is making survival more difficult for the common man on the streets requires an urgent attention. Nigerians are groaning and the hardship is untoward. Citizens of a country blessed immensely such as ours should not be living under harsh economic conditions as we are seeing today and we can no longer wait endlessly on promises rather realistic change should begin to happen now.

Nigeria’s monolithic economy which is 90 per cent oil and gas-dependent is severely challenged and looking more and more unsustainable considering the fact that it is presently facing over 60 per cent threat in its revenue base according to empirical data and statistics available.

To this end, one sector capable of driving the nation’s economy out of the hole it presently is remains agriculture which governments at all levels have so far refused to tap into.

Records from the National Bureau of Statistics show that in the last three years, agriculture contributed to 29-30 per cent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP), despite the challenges facing the sector such as poor land tenure system, low level of irrigation farming, climate change and land degradation.

Others are low technology, high production cost and poor distribution of inputs, limited financing, high post-harvest losses and poor access to markets.

If these issues are addressed deliberately and intentionally, unemployment would be reduced measurably and the economy will improve significantly In the interim, the Federal Government should come up with economic palliatives and policies that can stem the debilitating effects of inflation on Nigerians.

There has been observation of an upsurge in moral decadence among young people. What is the way out?

The church is appealing to the consciences of Nigerians but we see what is happening as failure on the part of parents. They are neglecting their job of raising their children in the way of the Lord, parents should go back to groom their children.

Imagine the girl who recently came out to question those criticising her for sleeping with a dog. Is she not from a home? I blame parents more because the church is trying. Seeing the way our children performed recently, I tell you in the future those children will not mess up because of the foundation they have. Parents should come to the rescue of the Nigerian children.

Aside from organising press conferences, what else is the church doing to address the security challenge in the country?

I’m surprised you asked this. We have been advising the government on what to do. President Muhammadu Buhari has to revisit the security architecture of the country and rearrange it for efficient delivery.

Let me tell you that at the root of the problem include unemployment, hunger and neglect. Like the saying of an idle mind being the devil’s workshop, the youths will be so engaged and won’t have time if there were to be enough jobs.

There are youths with qualifications – HND, BSc, Masters yet no job for 10 years, only those with sound moral upbringing will resist the temptation of doing dubious things. Our government is not doing enough for instance if we have refineries more jobs will be created. Also if attention is given to the agricultural sector more jobs will be provided. At the moment we do not have an enabling environment for industries to thrive. In my days I had four job offers and I had to choose to do church work because of my calling though it was the least paying.

In those days people who failed their school certificate had a job, the difference was that they were a level lower than those who passed. Some of my mates retired as permanent secretaries. People of my age in civil service have retired, that is why I am retiring this year.

This brings me to the kind of government we should have in Nigeria, we should go to the parliamentary system of government because the presidential system is money consuming hence costly.

I want to see a situation of what we had before the war where ministers, prime ministers, legislators went to legislate on a quarterly basis or so and they were paid allowances. Politics is not supposed to be a profession but these days’ people abandon everything to become politicians because they have access to public funds which they steal and distribute among themselves.

This is why they are not caring for the masses. We copied America in the presidential system but we are not behaving like them, there is so much corruption in the system. I will advocate that we go back to the parliamentary system and practice true federalism.

This situation where everybody goes cap in hand to collect money from Abuja is absurd. Also the critical positions in Nigeria are concentrated in the hands of less than three million people from a particular ethnicity. How can somebody from Zamfara, Sokoto and Maiduguri manage oil from the South?

Is it good? Go to NNPC all the key officers are from one ethnic tribe, why should it be so? Customs the same thing, immigration the same thing, everywhere the same thing. Why should a particular tribe colonise others and you say there will be peace. Egalitarianism should be introduced, that is how things will work otherwise we are nose-diving and heading towards anarchy.

On the 2023 General Elections, what is your advice?

Nigerians should come together and rise above personal, sectional, religious or partisan interests and give room for a free and fair election. Christians should get involved in politics and also all those eligible to vote must make it a point of duty to pick up their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) so as to have a voice and a say in who governs us.

The church urges that the election be done in the atmosphere of love and harmony and not one that is filled with violence and wanton destruction of lives and property. Also, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), should ensure that all necessary machinery is put in place to have credible, peaceful, free and fair elections at all levels

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...