Nigeria showcases rich culture as Jamaica celebrates at 60

As Jamaica marks her 60th independence anniversary, Nigeria will during the celebration, display her rich cultural heritage in form of drama, poems, dance and others.

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, HE Dame Maureen Tamuno, who made this known, said Nigeria’s participation in the event, tagged ” Emancipation Jubilee”, is to also expose the rich cultural heritage of the country to the outside world, and cement the excellent relationship between

Some of Nigerian cultural heritage to be performed include: Ada Ada – (a cultural performance depicting the Igbo traditional marriage), “Spoken word on “Motherland” – (by a Jamaican student in a high school in Calabar), Unity Dance – (a cultural performance showcasing the major ethnic groups in Nigeria), Nigerian Solo Highlife song – to be performed by a Nigerian doctor, cultural performance – by Seki Cultural Troupe from Rivers State in Nigeria and Nigerian contemporary dance.

