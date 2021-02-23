News Top Stories

Nigeria signs 70MW power supply deal with Togo

Nigeria, a country battling with acute shortage of electricity to its 200 million citizens, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 70 megawatts (MW) of power to Togo, a West African nation. Executive Director (Generation),

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. Kassim Abdullahi, who disclosed the signing of PPA during an inspection of the Calabar Power Plant in Odukpani, Cross River State, maintained that the supply to Togo would be carried out from the power plant.

 

The company, Abdullahi added in a statement by Head, Communication and Public Relations of NDPHC, Mrs. Olufunke Nwankwo, is also “in discussion to supply another 100MW to Paradise City in Calabar through Eligible Customer framework.”

 

The plant, which “is wholly owned by NDPHC under the NIPP programme, has five units (Gas Turbines) with a total designed capacity of about 600 megawatts.” Speaking shortly after the inspection, Abdullahi described the plant as one of the best amongst NDPHC plants with uninterruptible gas availability and a good dispatch network.

 

 

“Calabar is one of our best power stations under NDPHC and is one of the power stations with good gas supply, where we have a GSA with ACCU Gas.

 

The power station also has a good dispatch network and some eligible customers as well. “Calabar is one of the plants where we have bilateral agreement with Togo, with a PPA to supply about 70MW and also there are on-going discussions with other potential customers in Calabar like the Paradise City, where they are willing to off-take 100MW.

 

“This is the way to go, we are working tirelessly in getting more eligible customers to ensure that these available stranded power that we have in most of the power stations are dispatched,” he said.

 

 

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of Calabar Power Plant, Engr. Oyewale John, noted that the plant has remained the best through the support of NDPHC management and the good operation and maintenance team at the plant.

