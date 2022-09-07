News Top Stories

Nigeria signs MoU with Poland on agric, defence

Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Poland on agriculture and defence. President Muhammadu Buhari, who signed on behalf of Nigeria, called for cooperation between the two countries on matters relating to science and information communication technology (ICT).

 

Briefing newsmen after signing the MoU alongside Polish leader, Andrezej Duda, at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Buhari commended Poland for assisting the refugees, including Nigerians who fled to the country from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion. He also expressed his gratitude for the support extended to Nigeria during the evacuation of her nationals and for the opportunities afforded some Nigerians who chose to further their studies in the European nation.

 

While calling for the cooperation of both counties in the areas of energy, manufacturing, education and ICT, the President said: “In view of the numerous global challenges, we would like to develop new mechanisms such as regular Strategic Dialogues on International Issues.

 

Our cooperation in education has a long history. And we wish to encourage the extension of the cooperation to the sharing of knowledge and its uses to education institutions in areas such as science and technology and Information and Communication Technology, in order to help drive innovation in our countries and raise consciousness in the global knowledge economy.”

 

Duda said his visit to Nigeria was the first in the last 60 years since the commencement of bilateral relations between the two countries. Recounting that he got to know Buhari in 2018 during the COP-24 Conference in his country, he disclosed that they discussed about furthering and deepening the relations between the two nations.

 

He stressed that Nigeria is the only African country with which Poland has signed an agreement on Strategic Dialogue, adding that his discussion with Buhari centred on food and energy security in view of the ongoing Russian/Ukrainian war.

 

