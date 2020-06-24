Nigeria sliding into anarchy under Buhari, says Agoro

Worried by the present state of the nation, a former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr. Olapade Agoro, has called on eminent Nigerians to find solutions to the insecurity challenges and other burning issues in the country. Agoro in a statement said Nigeria is sliding into danger zone of anarchy under President Muhammadu Buhari and therefore sought for “immediately coming together of national leaders of thought, irrespective of political persuasions, believes and leanings to discuss and find ways the Nigeria ship of state can be saved from pending perils.”

He added: “The awry, terrifying and ugly developing political situations all over the nationhood of Nigeria are clear signals of dangers ahead. The saddening part of the whole issue will be found in the evidencing fact of leadership absence and or leadership gone comatose. Nobody clearly is to be seen in control of the nation’s damning political affairs.

“The President’s home affair situations of very shameful ‘katakata ball game come home to play’ must be worrisome to all beyond the borders of sleep talk. With the type of ugly and shameful open day altercations between Mr. President’s relatives and Madam Aisha Buhari obviously shows that the center of power at Aso Rock Villa is no longer holding practically evidencing show of shame of ‘animals in the jungle fighting.’ “There is no one directly in charge nation’s drifting ship. This must explain the mirage of terrifying problems now confronting the nation. Otherwise how can one explain the terrorists take over Mr. President’s home State of Katsina with reckless abandon of killings and maiming? “At worst is the intractable of going ugly political war at Mr. President’s own APC controlled Edo State that had damagingly pitched the party National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole with Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Terrifyingly and embarrassingly, in the whole scenario is the where about of Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari in power game of shame play capable turning over board Nigeria’s hard won 21 years democracy.” Agoro stressed further that it behooves therefore to say correctly and pointedly that with Buhari now faced with at least identifiable three wars, the fact must be faced that the nation currently wallowing in pain. “It becomes apt to say that if a man who cannot frontally and decisively control skirmishes between his wife and ordinary nucleus family members, Boko Haram terror in his home state of Katsina, wobbles and nonsense power play game in APC his political party, the least must only be expected of him controlling and doing good to the cause of others in a nation like Nigeria a nation of 200 million people of unquantifiable and daunting resources.

