Nigeria, Spain plan music festival for young Nigerians

Nigerian government and Spanish Embassy in Nigeria are planning a music festival for upcoming Nigerian musicians. This was disclosed during a visit to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, by the Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Juan Ignacio Sell. The music festival, according to a statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Segun Adeyemi, would give young Nigerian musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents. It added that those who excel at the festival would be invited to music festivals in Spain to give them exposure and a platform to showcase their talents. Sell noted that Nigeria and Spain enjoy strong relations, and stressed the need to grow and extend the relations to other fields. ”Cultural relations are very relevant part of our bilateral relations. Strengthening it will help bring our countries and peoples even closer,” he said.
