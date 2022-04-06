Nigeria spends 98% revenue on debt servicing – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor Mr. Peter Obi has bemoaned the state of the Nigerian economy, regretting that the country spends 98 percent of her annual revenue to service debt.

Obi, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said what Nigeria needs at the moment is a wealth creator and not wealth shearer.

He said the country is in a crisis situation, and declared himself the best aspirant to emerge as the PDP presidential candidate.

“Our country is in a crisis situation; we are now using over 90 percent of our budget to service debts,” Obi stated.

According to him, the nation earned N1. 87 trillion in the first four months of last year but used N1. 802 trillion to service debts, adding: “That is 98 percent of our revenue was thrown into servicing debt.

“Last year we said that on the budget of N13 trillion we were supposed to borrow N4 trillion but what we generated was far below, so we borrowed N6.5 trillion to N7 trillion.

“This year we said that we are going to generate N20 trillion to borrow only N7 trillion but I can assure you that we will borrow more than that. So we have a crisis on our hands.”

Obi, who was at the PDP National Secretariat on Wednesday to intimate the party leadership of his intention to vie for its ticket in 2023, said Nigeria needs to move from consumption to production.

