Nigeria spends N236.7bn on soya meal amid surplus

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite its capacity to produce over one million tonnes of soya beans yearly, Nigeria still depends on importation of 1.06 million tonnes of meal produced from the bean. The import between 2018 and 2020 alone was valued at N236.7billion ($503.6million). Already, the price of the bean has gone up by $121.18 or 21.51 per cent from $353.92 to $475.10 per tonne in the global market because of high demand.

Last week, a total of 6,000 tonnes of soya meal was ferried to Lagos Port Complex by MV Joy. Findings from a global trade portal, Index Mundi, revealed that the country imported 320,000 tonnes of soya meal in 2018, while in 2019 and 2020, 368,000 tonnes and 368,000 tonnes were shipped respectively through the seaports to the country. It was learnt that the country is the largest producer of the item in sub-Saharan Africa.

However, commercial production on large farms takes place in Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Meanwhile, the bean has become the major ingredient in producing chicken feed across the country as poultry farmers now depend on it to feed their birds.

Findings by New Telegraph, however, revealed that apart from importation of soya meal, shipment of the beans to the country has come down to zero because of huge investments in the beans by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. In 2018, the country produced 1.05million tonnes, while a total of 1.10million tonnes was produced in the first 10 months of 2020, making the country the largest producer in sub-Saharan Africa.

While Benue State produced about 44 per cent of the national output, Kaduna State produced 26.7 per cent. Also, it was gathered that Olam, an agro- business company, had created an export market for the country’s beans and it accounted for the bulk of soybean export because of the surplus to domestic needs.

Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that a total of N14.2 billion soybeans was exported in 2019, following 60 per cent increase in production through the CBN intervention. Before the CBN intervened, statistic by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that the country imported some 825,000 tonnes of the beans from United States between 2015 and 2017 as infant food manufacturers in the country depended on the beans as alternative to cow milk because of its high nutritional value.

In 2017, the country took delivery of some 47, 476 metric tonnes through the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa. In the period, MV Noro Shanghai and MV Marina L. berthed with 30,476 metric tonnes and 17,000 metric tonnes of soya beans respectively. Also, it imported 275,000 tonnes annually in 2015. Between 2014 and 2013 the country imported 121, 000 tonnes and 100,000 tonnes respectively to support local demand.

Meanwhile, the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) had complained that the price had skyrocketed and the commodity had disappeared from the market. It explained that SALMA Oil Mills in Kano, Grand Cereals in Jos, ECWA Feeds in Jos, AFCOT Oil Seed Processors now depended on the commodity for their production.

