Nigeria star nets brace in Turkey side’s 4-1 comeback victory

Nigerian star David Babajide was outstanding for Omer Erdogan-led Hatayspor football club of Turkey on Saturday afternoon, as he netted a brace in his team’s 4-1 comeback victory over relegation threatened Ankaragucu FC in the week 26th of the Turkish Super Lig at Hatay Ataturk Stadi.

 

Babajide has been superb for the Turkish Super Lig club since the beginning of the season, and he has been scoring goals for fun despite being a midfielder. Coach Omer Erdogan gave the Nigerian a starting role in the team’s attacking midfield alongside Noss, and Selim Ilgaz, and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch.

 

The visitors opened scoring through Torgeir Boerven in the 16th minute through an assist from Saba Lobzhanidze, before Senegalese star Mame Briam Diouf equalised for the home team in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-1.

 

Mame Briam Diouf put the home team ahead in the 55th minute via a penalty kick, while Babajide made it 3-1 in the 66th minute, before scoring the last goal of the game in the 74th minute to conclude his brace.

 

Babajide was outstanding for the home team throughout the game, and he was able to mark his impressive performance with a fine brace.

 

The 4-1 comeback victory over Ankaragucu FC now means Hatayspor football club have moved to the fifth spot on the Turkish Super Lig table with 45 points from 26 matches played.

