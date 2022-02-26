Travel & Tourism

Nigeria still attractive to tourists despite COVID -19, insecurity, says Amachree

Business mogul and Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has said that despite the COVID -19 global pandemic, current difficulties in international travels, and insecurity in some parts of the country, Nigeria is still very much an attractive destination to tourists. Amachree said his position on Nigerian tourism prospect is borne out of his interaction with some of his contacts and agents in Nigeria’s source markets in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Brazil and the Caribbean. He said: “Our contacts with partners from these countries show that many people are interested in coming to Nigeria.

When I talk with my contacts, they will always show that they are interested in coming to Nigeria.’’ He said that for Nigeria to continue to maintain this level of interest, the country needs to do more for tourism. He called on business men to invest in tourism because of the opportunities that abound. “They could invest in hospitality business like hotels and resorts. There are also opportunities in transportation, tour operation, amusement parks and so on,” He said. Saying that: “The government should create the enabling environment through policies like making the process of obtaining Nigeria visa easy.

Most of the inbound tourists always complain about the difficulties in getting visas to come to Nigeria. Tourism cannot grow if the tourists find it difficult to come to Nigeria. He further stated: “These sites are directly under the control of the states. While we are calling on private business men to invest in tourism, states should also be up and doing by investing in infrastructures to these sites to make them accessible and also providing the necessary amenities within the area the sites are domiciled in.’’

Amachree, a former president of Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), has been at the forefront of tourism development in Nigeria. He has led the private sector advocacy for the creation of a stand-alone tourism ministry in Nigeria others. He was a member of the launching committee of the Plateau State Development Fund. He also has substantial investments in tourism in Lagos, Nasarawa and Rivers states through his Brooklyn Hotels chain. In River State, he also developed the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach and nurtured it into a major leisure and tourism hub in the state.

 

