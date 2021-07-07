Nigeria still haunted by ghost of civil war –Anyim

…explains why ‘wounds’ refuse to heal …urges country to emulate Rwanda’s post-war policy

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday, postulated that the current challenges of widespread insecurity and agitations for self-determination by various groups in Nigeria were indications that the ghost of the 1967-1970 Civil War was still haunting the country.

Anyim, who stated this in a keynote address he delivered at the International Research Conference on 50 Years Post Nigerian Civil War: Issues, Challenges and Prospects at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said Nigeria was at a critical junction in its history and faced existential threats that required a complex combination of renewed national vision, honest engagement with its past, credible electoral process, pan-Nigerian leadership, and evidence-based policymaking.

The former President of the Senate lamented that 51 years after the Nigerian Civil War, the nation was yet to properly situate the issues and lessons of that experience in Nigeria’s history. In his view, there was need to conduct a thorough research on the events leading to the Nigeria/Biafra War, the war years and the post war years, not as an attempt to open old wounds, but to document them for posterity and allow the present generation derive necessary lessons from those events. “As at today, it appears there is neither official record nor memorials of the war. We need a detailed and factual account of the war in sequence of events, social and economic costs, number of lives lost, details of the victims, etc. Such an account will help the upcoming generations to ap-preciate the scale and extent of the unfortunate event.

“Nigeria needs to confront its past from the prism of ethnicity and religion as it affects our national progress in terms of productivity, integration, justice, unity and peace. “Research of this sort will rely on facts, informed analysis and supported by data. The urgent need to face our past, unencumbered by emotions, will enable us to confront our present with knowledge and plan our future with a clear understanding of the issues challenging our nationhood,” he said. According to Anyim, the wounds of the civil war have refused to heal because apparently, there was no conscious effort to heal them beyond the populist policy of ‘Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation’ of the Gen. Yakubu Gowon regime.

“The post war programme of the General Gowon Administration was implemented under the three big Rs – ‘Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconciliation’ agenda. Helped by the oil boom of the 70s, General Gowon’s Administration embarked on massive infrastructure rehabilitation and construction throughout Nigeria. During this period, there were no cries of marginalization.

“On the political front, states were created with the aim to abolish the regional structure which appeared to have promoted the tendency for secession. However, subsequent governments continued the proliferation of states apparently to assuage or patronize certain interests,” he said. Anyim alluded to the Rwandan experience where ethnic groups fought a bitter civil war that degenerated into genocide but later underwent a deliberate healing process and have now emerged as a stronger, modern nation and one of the fastest developing countries in Africa.

He said that in the case of Rwanda, the leaders of the country made conscious efforts to erect memorials to recognise the sad part of their history and that provided a soothing effect to victims while highlighting the war as a national tragedy that must never be contemplated again. “My prayer for Nigeria is that we grow to a point when it would not matter to any Nigerian where the president is from but that the rule of law and equality of all citizens are promoted to engender patriotism,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...