Nigeria: Still unfulfilled dreams at 61

At independence from colonial rule, Nigeria held the hope of black renaissance. But more than six decades of selfrule, the optimism that Africa’s most populous nation would stamp its feet in the comity of nations in a record time still remains a mirage, FELIX NWANERI reports

It was hope at independence on October 1, 1960. For Nigeria’s founding fathers and the citizenry then, it was freedom at a great cost. But 61 years after, it is still unfilled dreams, leaving many to wonder if Nigeria’s independence is not freedom mismanaged.

With an area of over 923,773 square kilometers, the largest single geographical unit along the west coast of Africa and the largest population in Africa, Nigeria has the most envious economic profile on the African continent. The nation is the leading producer of crude oil and gas in Africa and 6th in the world. But the country remains a land of poverty and violence despite her huge potential.

This, many believe, was made possible, mainly by ineffective leadership, unbridled corruption and ethnicism. Nigeria’s problem had never been paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will by her leaders to do the right thing. This explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets of life, as it takes commitment and focus on the part of leaders to deliver good governance. Nigeria has been struck by a string of incompetent leaders, who have only succeeded in running the country aground, while less endowed nations that got independence the same time with her continue to make giant strides.

With a few exceptions, most successive Nigerian leaders from First Republican Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, to the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, were never prepared for the Herculean task of leadership. Besides leadership deficit, ethnicism, which predates Nigeria’s independence given the country’s over 300 ethnic groups, has continued to expose the country’s fault lines despite efforts by Nigeria’s founding fathers – Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello and Abubakar- Tafawa Balewa to foster unity among the people. More than 60 years after independence, there still exists a big gulf between the north and southern parts of the country.

The gulf is even widening by the day as citizens along the two geographical divides continue to view each other with suspicion. The respective regions, at some times in the country’s history, had used threats of secession to extract concessions from the Federal Government. In 1950, the North threatened to secede if it was not granted equal representation with the South in the legislative council.

In 1953, the West also threatened to secede over revenue allocation and making of Lagos the Federal Capital Territory. In 1967, the East (now the South- East and South-South) declared the Republic of Biafra in line with the tradition of using threat of secession as a political instrument. Unfortunately, the nation paid dearly for the civil war that ensued. Despite the over three million lives that were lost during the 30-month old war, some Nigerians are still adopting secessionist approach to national issues at the slightest provocation. Often times there have been calls for disintegration but the question remains: Will balkanization solve the country’s problems?

Most stakeholders believe it will not as every region is a miniature of Nigeria with the same contending variables. Sadly, the unitary constitution/ system of government presently in place under the guise of a federal system has not helped matters.

This, perhaps, explains persistent calls for the restructuring of the country to address issues of autonomy for the states; fiscal federalism to pave the way for resource control by the states; equality of states and local governments among the six geo-political zones and state police, among others.

Most stakeholders believe that only a participatory platform devoid of political affiliations will restructure and sustain the Nigerian state that is gradually drifting towards disintegration. It was further advanced that re-tooling of Nigeria’s federalism by tinkering with items on the Exclusive and Concurrent legislative lists as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has become inevitable as the centralised federal system of government has failed the nation.

What seemed government’s heed to the restructuring call was the 2014 National Conference that came up with several recommendations to restructure the country and put it on the path to greatness. Areas addressed by the confab included power sharing formula between the federal and state governments as the later have turned mere appendages of the centre instead of component units. Others were issues of local governments’ status; electoral reform; economic stagnation due to over dependence on oil revenue; resource control and state creation among others.

However, the 2014 confab recommendations went the way of reports of previous conferences. While the Goodluck Jonathan government that convoked it failed to expedite action on implementation of the confab recommendations, the succeeding Buhari administration consigned the report to the shelves.

Similar to leadership failure, ethnicism and faulty structure, another thing that has held Nigeria back since independence is systemic and entrenched corruption. Sadly, the nation’s laws have not recognised the cankerworm for what it is. Corruption is closely linked to the leadership question, and explains why successive Nigerian leaders failed to see headship as all about service, sacrifice and making positive impact on the people, rather than a means of amassing wealth.

The frightening dimension that corruption has taken in Nigeria of late has prompted calls for more drastic measures to combat it as the various anti-graft agencies – Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are fast losing the battle. Part of the measures being advocated includes capital punishment. The tough measure is against the backdrop of the slap on the wrist kind of judgements on several high profile corruption cases. It has also been a gradual descent down the hill, when it comes to the electoral process since independence.

The process over time has been characterised by manipulation and violence despite the fact that a credible electoral system gives credence to the quality of any nation’s democracy. A 2006 publication of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), stated that the “combination of insecurity, petrodependency, and the need to hold or have access to the presidency, drives members of the Nigerian oligarchy to fix elections, organise political violence, constantly reshuffle alliances, and avoid institutionalising stable political parties.”

To remedy the situation, many have persistently called for an electoral reform process that will revolutionise and overhaul the system to make it yield to the basic tenets of democracy. The response from the government over time, however, has not been en-couraging given indifference to implement the various reports of several electoral reform panels set up in the past, particularly the Justice Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Panel. Another sad tale of the Nigerian story is poverty amidst plenty. About 150 million out of the country’s estimated 200 million population live in relative poverty conditions, as successive governments merely engaged in glorifying poverty alleviation programmes. Past interventionist programmes, rather than alleviate poverty, which they were meant for, only succeeded in entrenching it. This has been worsened by rising insecurity across the country.

The Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the North-East, banditry in the North- West, farmers/herders’ clashes in the North Central, secessionist agitations in the South-East and South-West as well as militancy in the South-South, leave no doubt that it is not yet Uhuru for Nigeria. The crises have claimed several lives and property as well as brought economic activities in some of the affected geopolitical zones to a halt.

The myriads of problems, notwithstanding, there are appreciable progress in some sectors of national life in the last 61 years. Most significant, that Nigeria has been able to remain one despite threats to her corporate existence is a feat worth celebrating. But against the backdrop that most past Nigerian leaders were railroaded into positions of leadership without any demonstration of ability to comprehend the problems of the nation, the consensus is that the citizenry must not allow the old variables to continue to bug them down.

