Nigeria: Stopping the slide into anarchy

W ithout any iota of doubt, the current spiralling level of impunity, brigandage, disregard for law and order, systematic erosion of confidence in the state are indicative of a gradual descent into anarchy. These, invariably, are huge features of state failure.

It is more comprehensible when viewed from the prism that state failure occurs when a nation cannot protect itself from internal and external aggression. The second being when a state fails to fulfil its basic obligations of ensuring the welfare of its people, thereby losing their confidence, its own legitimacy thereby hanging its existence precariously on the precipice. For months now Nigerians have been battling the twin problems of fuel scarcity and the inability to lay their hands on the new naira notes in addition to the already existing woes of insecurity and a harsh economy.

However, the repeated attacks on communities along with frequent kidnappings in various parts of the country clearly show how brazen and heartless these non-state actors have become. Sadly those saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, the police and even the military, are also not being spared with repeated unprovoked attacks on them too. Recently a further sign of the slide in the country has been the upswing in attacks on men in uniform in various parts of the country, with one of the most heart rendering being the murder of 30 of them during an attack on a mining site in Erene village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State last June.

Military authorities are yet to find Lieutenant PP Johnson, a female soldier who was abducted by gunmen in late December. Johnson, a newly commissioned female Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army (NA), was kidnapped while visiting her grandmother in Aku-Okigwe in Imo State. With the benefit of hindsight, the attack and abduction of soldiers also underscored the civilian population; especially the perpetrators of these heinous crimes had forgotten so soon or feigned ignorance of soldiers’ abhorrence of such audacious attacks from civilians.

For instance, following the murder of some soldiers in Katsina Ala and Zak Biam in the same Benue State in 2005, the soldiers, in glaring penchant for vengeance, fell short of erasing the latter community, killing hundreds of civilians. The same was replicated in Odi, in Bayelsa State.

Sad as the nation grapples with the current terrorists’ attacks and recurrent cases of kidnap for ransom in many parts of the country, the introduction of unashamedly and unprovoked attacks on state agents by civilians and various groups in other parts of the country are most condemnable. Over the weekend no fewer than three policemen and two soldiers were shot dead by gunmen in Ebonyi and Enugu states. The three policemen were shot at a border checkpoint on the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway by hoodlums who operated in two Sienna buses.

The two soldiers were killed at a military checkpoint at Owo along the Enugu- Abakaliki Expressway, Enugu East LGA of Enugu State. It goes without saying that these intolerable acts negate the philosophy behind the principle and practice of statehood, whereby the public granted legitimacy to the government through the submission of their individual powers to the former.

The resort to reversing such powers outside democratic process only returns man to the Hobbesian state of nature, and the incalculable consequences of resorting to self-help or selfgovernment are anarchy and brutality, as life would become brutish, poor and short, and development would be elusive. Continuous intimidation and killing of state agents, especially those enforcing the law reminiscent of the case during the #EndSARS protests of October 2020, which culminated in the killing of 73 persons, including 22 policemen, and destruction of over 205 critical national security assets, only clearly heighted the porous security situation across the country.

The gradual return to lawlessness has the propensity to drive foreign direct investments, kill existing ones by forcing them to close down and retrench their staff as witnessed currently in Borno State, the theatre of terrorists attack It is obvious that the security situation in the country played a major role in the decision of Twitter to site its African office in neighbouring Ghana rather than Nigeria prompting the Federal Government to suspend the operations of the American microblogging and social networking service company for seven months from June last year.

We, therefore, call for immediate ceasefire and return to civil and legal means of resolving whatever conflict and agitations which must have provoked these attacks. No amount of rationalization, including claims of marginalization, politicians’ insensitivity to the people’s aspirations and nepotism can justify these attacks. The government should stop living in denial by merely pointing accusing fingers, instead of showing leadership, building its political, economic, and social and perhaps most importantly its security institutions.

It is one thing to beef up this all-important arm of the state, but the honest truth is that in order to douse tension and agitation across the land, the government must also address legitimate needs of the people and the regions, most of whom are frustrated by the Nigerian state. The public and private sectors should spare no efforts to rescue the Nigerian state, educate and reassure the people, ensure justice and equity because Nigeria cannot afford to be on the road to Rwanda.

