Nigeria striker, Ajibade, bags assist as Avaldsnes pip Arna Bjornar

*Rofiat Sule makes losing debut for Pink Sport Bari

Rasheedat Ajibade put up another impressive display as she contributed an assist for Avaldsnes in their 2-0 victory against Arna Bjornar in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a fantastic campaign with Lena Tyriberget’s ladies, as she bagged her first brace of the season and an assist in her side’s 4-0 win at Roa last week.

In the quest to claim the top spot, the Nigerian, who was making her ninth start this season, was a huge bargain in Avaldsnes’ latest win, reports goal.com.

The visitors almost got ahead when Ajibade raced in from the left to tee up Erman, whose effort came off the woodwork in the 24th minute.

Six minutes later, Ajibade broke through from the right before setting up Australian Katrina Gorry but her long-range effort went wide.

The former FC Robo Queens captain came close with her brilliant effort from the edge of the box but goalkeeper Teegan Micah was in the right position to deny her three minutes from half time.

After the break, the Super Falcons striker breezed in from the right this time to take a shot but her attempt was blocked before Gorry’s rebound was also halted by defenders in the 50th minute.

A fine corner from Hanna Dahl found Robyn Decker, whose header beat Micah to put the visitors in front in the 54th minute.

Four minutes later, Ajibade raced through from the left into the area before firing a low pass through to Elise Thorsnes, who made no mistake to tap in the winner from close range for Avaldsnes.

Ajibade, who played from the start to finish, has now contributed three assists and five goals in 11 matches for Avaldsnes this season.

The win keeps Avaldsnes to second on the log with 23 points from 11 games – four adrift of leaders Valerenga with a game in hand.

They aim to close the gap on table-toppers Valerenga and Ajara Nchout when they meet in their next league fixture on September 12.

And Rofiat Sule made her debut for Pink Sport Bari in their 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in an Italian Serie A encounter at Centro Sportivo Vismara.

The 20-year-old joined the Italian side from Nigerian club Edo Queens and became the second Nigerian to complete a move to Italy this summer after Osinachi Ohale joined AS Roma.

The Nigeria international made her debut as a second-half substitute but was unable to rescue the visitors from bowing out to AC Milan.

On the heels of back-to-back triumphs over Florentia and San Marino, Maurizio Ganz’s team continued from where it left off as Valentina Giacinti opened the scoring after just four minutes.

Christy Grimshaw, who assisted Giacinti for the opener, set up Natasha Dowie and doubled the lead for the hosts in the 24th minute.

After the break, Cristina Mitola brought on Sule as a replacement for Lucia Strisciuglio but Giacinti was set up by Dowie to bag a brace and then the hosts’ third 12 minutes after the restart.

However, the visitors found a breakthrough in the 78th minute when Francesca Soro netted the consolation but that was not enough to save them from their second defeat on the bounce this season.

Sule was part of Nigeria’s Wafu Women’s Cup win in Cote d’Ivoire, where she scored thrice and provided four assists. She featured in the team’s botched Olympic Games qualifying campaign.

The forward had started her football career with Jagunmolu FC and enjoyed a domestic breakthrough finishing as the Nigerian league topscorer back-to-back with 11 goals in 2015 and nine in 2016.

With Saturday’s loss, Pink Sport Bari are eighth on the Italian top-flight log with three points from three matches and will aim to avoid a third defeat in a row against Empoli on October 3.

