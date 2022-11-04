News

Nigeria suffering from self inflicted calamities – Onaiyekan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said the calamities confronting Nigeria and Nigerians including insecurity, mismanagement of the economy, corruption, communal conflicts and flooding, were self inflicted as a result of bad behaviour.

Onaiyekan, who spoke while ministering at the One-day Prayer Summit organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) with the theme: “If My People” on Friday in Abuja, noted that although nothing was beyond God’s intervention, it was still important for those whom he described as making life difficult for Nigerians, to adopt good behaviours especially in public life, even as he urged Nigerians to pray for such individuals to have a change of heart and mind.

He said: “Many are the calamities that have overrun our nation. Many are natural. But perhaps many more are self-inflicted because of the bad behaviour of Nigerians. Among the natural calamities perhaps the most serious is the climate change and its negative effects on our environment.
“Desert encroachment and droughts have rendered many stretches of farmland in the far North useless for agriculture. With the drying up of much of the Lake Chad and of many rivers, fishing is no longer a viable occupation for many who had lived by it since many generations.

“As a consequence, massive and uncontrolled movement of people from arid to greener pastures has provoked communal clashes, still to be properly addressed. Ironically, it would appear that the same climate change is to be blamed for the unusual floods that have inundated large sections of our Niger-Benue basins, especially in October this year, destroying not only homes and livelihoods but also hundreds of human lives.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Supreme Court upholds Kenya’s presidential election

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Supreme Court of Kenya has upheld the election of William Ruto as President-Elect of Republic of Kenya. Chief Justice of Kenya, Martha Koome, who read the court’s judgment, said the seven-member justices of the apex court were unanimous in their decision. The court dismissed the case filed by the opposition leader Raila […]

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

Arewa Youths task EFCC boss on performance

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) yesterday hailed the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), saying it was an indication that youths have what it takes to lead the country. They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment, adding that it will herald “a shift […]
News

Ohanaeze boss to community leader: Mobilise to register for voter cards

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The President of Anambra State chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prince Emeka Udodeme has urged community leaders in the state to mobilise and sensitize their people to participate actively in the voter registration exercise. This was as he said this would ensure massive participation in the forthcoming governorship election in the state. Udodeme, who spoke in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica