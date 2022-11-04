Nigeria suffering from self inflicted calamities – Onaiyekan

Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said the calamities confronting Nigeria and Nigerians including insecurity, mismanagement of the economy, corruption, communal conflicts and flooding, were self inflicted as a result of bad behaviour.

Onaiyekan, who spoke while ministering at the One-day Prayer Summit organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) with the theme: “If My People” on Friday in Abuja, noted that although nothing was beyond God’s intervention, it was still important for those whom he described as making life difficult for Nigerians, to adopt good behaviours especially in public life, even as he urged Nigerians to pray for such individuals to have a change of heart and mind.

He said: “Many are the calamities that have overrun our nation. Many are natural. But perhaps many more are self-inflicted because of the bad behaviour of Nigerians. Among the natural calamities perhaps the most serious is the climate change and its negative effects on our environment.

“Desert encroachment and droughts have rendered many stretches of farmland in the far North useless for agriculture. With the drying up of much of the Lake Chad and of many rivers, fishing is no longer a viable occupation for many who had lived by it since many generations.

“As a consequence, massive and uncontrolled movement of people from arid to greener pastures has provoked communal clashes, still to be properly addressed. Ironically, it would appear that the same climate change is to be blamed for the unusual floods that have inundated large sections of our Niger-Benue basins, especially in October this year, destroying not only homes and livelihoods but also hundreds of human lives.”

