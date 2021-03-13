Nigeria suffers N2.7bn deficit on petrol in one day as subsidy returns at N54 per litre

Nigeria yesterday suffered N2.7 billion deficit or under recovery on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in just one day as fuel subsidy returned at N54 per litre. The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which gave this hint in its monthly price template released midnight, stated that the approved peak price for the product is now N212.61 per litre. Though the agency had deleted the template following controversy and outrage that greeted it, it insisted that the price was just an advisory on the market reality for the product based on fundamentals.

Petrol, according to the price band in the template, is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61. The downstream marketers have since the introduction of the price modulation be using only the upper band for pump price. Like the hike in the pump price reflected in the PPPRA template, the ex-depot price, as seen in the template, is also hiked to N206.42, while the landing cost is N189.61. This came as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which has remained the major importer of petrol, insisted that the product would remain at the old price of N162.50 per litre in March due to the “on-going negotiations between the government and the labour unions.”

Data compiled by Saturday Telegraph, however, showed that a deficit of N54 is suffered by NNPC on every litre of the product consumed in Nigeria. Although the figure of total volume consumed in March is yet to be officially released, the country, from previous truck-out data, consumes an average of 50 million litres on daily basis. This, using the daily shortfall of N54 per litre and average volume of 50 million litres, amounts to N2.5 billion daily under-recovery for the NNPC. The corporation operates in the oil sector on behalf of the government.

With ex-depot price standing at N206.42 per litre, the PPPRA’s March template also shows that the landing cost for petrol per litre is N189.61. This is despite the NNPC saying there won’t be any change in the price of PMS in the month of March. The NNPC had promised that petrol price would remain static in March to allow smooth negotiations between the government and labour unions, but the PPPRA template follows the increasing price of crude at the international market as well as instability in exchange rate. Following a nationwide uproar generated by the PPPRA template posted on its website on Thursday night announcing an increase in the pump price of petrol from N186 to N212 per litre, the fuel price regulatory body has taken down a link holding the new prices of petrol.

