Nigeria takes delivery of N171bn raw sugar amid restriction

Manufacturers still depend on foreign sugar for production

Despite import restriction, Lagos Port terminals have taken delivery of 492,022 metric tonnes of raw sugar valued at N171 billion ($290.29 million) in the last four and half months from Brazil, China, Turkey, France, Ukraine and other countries. Last year, following high demand for industrial and domestic use of the commodity, Nigeria imported $889.74 million raw sugar from Brazil, while other countries supplied $97.38 million of the commodity as the country’s projection to meet 800,000 tonnes target of raw sugar production by 2022 failed.

Findings revealed that the latest imports were the 25.5 per cent of 1.93 million tonnes ordered by importers for 2022 as the global price of the commodity reached $540 per tonne as at May this year.

In the first two weeks of May, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) took delivery of 187,000 tonnes from four vessels with Common Galaxy leading with 48,800 tonnes; Bonny Island, 47,200 tonnes, Chayanee Naree, 46,000 tonnes and Karteria Bluesrar, 45,000 tonnes. Also, in April, the terminal took delivery of 91,600 tonnes, Unity Bluestar offloaded 47,200 tonnes and Ecoatlantic, 44,400 tonnes.

The data revealed that 67,000 tonnes of sugar were offloaded at ENL Consortium and GDNL, noting that ENL terminal took delivery of 20,000 tonnes from Doro, while Baltic Mantis discharged 47,000 tonnes at GDNL.

The shipping data noted that Genco Picardy arrived with 46,500 tonnes in February, while two vessels offloaded 101,422 tonnes in January, stressing that Desert Calm berthed with 55,352 tonnes and Pauline, 46,070 tonnes. In Brazil alone, total imports were valued at $218.1 million in three months as importers shipped $60.69 million worth of sugar in January, $81.10 million in February and $76.33 million in March.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, had explained that Nigeria needed cane plantation on 250,000 hectares of land to achieve self-sufficiency in sugar production. Adedeji said in Abuja that the importation of raw sugar into the country was drawing back the sector.

He noted that with the 150,000 hectares of acquired land to be irrigated and grow cane, the sector would meet 50 per cent of what is required in the country.

The executive secretary explained: “Before the Sugar Master Plan, what normally happens is to import refined sugar into the country. But since 2013, we have stopped the importation of refined sugar. Subsequently, the sugar companies focused on refining, so, the capacity has doubled to 3.5 million metric tonnes.”

It would be recalled that NSDC gave incentives to boost domestic production of the commodity as follows: A five-year tax for investors in the value chain; 10 per cent import duty and 50 per cent levy on imported raw sugar; 20 per cent duty and 60 per cent levy for imported refined sugar. It was gathered that importers had been hiding under the guidelines and incentives to import both raw and refined sugar into the country, leading to massive imports.

The huge exports, it was learnt, has blighted government’s decision to provide 110,000 jobs under the backward Integrated Programme (BIP).

According to Trade Data Monitor TDM), Brazil’s cumulative raw sugar exports to Nigeria from April 2019 to March 2020 season was 1.59 million tonnes valued at N312.4 billion ($637.6 million), while in 2020/21 season imported raw sugar was 1.62 million tonnes valued at N318.3 billion ($649.6 million).

Worried by the huge imports and the master plan target, Adedeji said recently that government would not tolerate deliberate distortion of the sugar master plan by any of the operators under whatever guise.

Adedeji, while on a working visit to Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR), Numan, Adamawa State, had said that the Federal Government was determined to revitalise the sector for the benefit of Nigerians, saying that government would not hesitate to punish anyone or group persons with the intention of sabotaging its efforts in the sector.

