Nigeria taking note of Ayade’s innovative leadership style – Bauchi gov

The agricultural and industrialisation policy of the Cross River State, initiated by Governor Ben Ayade, has resonated in a faraway Bauchi State, with the visit of Governor Bala Mohammed to replicate the template in his state.

Addressing members of the State Executive Council, the Speaker and members of the Cross River State House of Assembly at the State Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Calabar, Governor Bala said that his visit was driven by Governor Ayade’s programmes on agriculture.

“Your programme on agriculture, which is the main stay of Bauchi State, has given us cause to come here, because we are so interested in the concept and framework which is hinged on value addition, and creating value chain around some crops, as well as giving improvement within the value chain in manufacturing and agricultural sector,” he said.

While saying that Bauchi State was not ashamed to copy from Ayade’s aggressive industrialisation policy, Bala added: “The industries you have established have put Cross River State on the map.

We have also come to copy what you have been able to achieve in the area of massive industrialisation even with nothing when compared to your peers in terms of federal allocation. And in case you don’t know, we are putting you on notice that the nation is watching you.”

