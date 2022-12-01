Nigeria taking the lead on NSOAP – Obi

Smile Train’s Vice President and Regional Director for Africa, Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi, has said that Nigeria was taking the lead in the National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP). Smile Train has been committed to creating awareness and providing access to safe, quality and comprehensive cleft lip and palate care, a birth defect that makes breathing, eating and speaking difficult.

These are in addition to its efforts in dispelling myths and misinformation surrounding cleft. Speaking at NSOANP cleft care stakeholders’ forum and the 2022 Cleft Awareness Media Awards yesterday in Abuja, Obi however urged the Federal Government and Africa in general to pay more attention to the strengthening of the surgical system in the country and continent respectively. She said: “NSOANP implementation has become a flagship programme coming from Africa to the world; and I am very happy Nigeria is taking the lead. I commend the Ministry of Health for keying into the initiative and making NSOANP work.”

