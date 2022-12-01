News

Nigeria taking the lead on NSOAP – Obi

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Smile Train’s Vice President and Regional Director for Africa, Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi, has said that Nigeria was taking the lead in the National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP). Smile Train has been committed to creating awareness and providing access to safe, quality and comprehensive cleft lip and palate care, a birth defect that makes breathing, eating and speaking difficult.

These are in addition to its efforts in dispelling myths and misinformation surrounding cleft. Speaking at NSOANP cleft care stakeholders’ forum and the 2022 Cleft Awareness Media Awards yesterday in Abuja, Obi however urged the Federal Government and Africa in general to pay more attention to the strengthening of the surgical system in the country and continent respectively. She said: “NSOANP implementation has become a flagship programme coming from Africa to the world; and I am very happy Nigeria is taking the lead. I commend the Ministry of Health for keying into the initiative and making NSOANP work.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kidnapping: Police operatives arrest pastor, uncover underground cell inside church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Special operatives of the Police have arrested one pastor, Adetokunbo Adenopo over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a delivery man. Adenopo was among 34 other suspects, who according to the police “have been clearly and evidentially linked” to cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms and other […]
News

NCDC confirms 304 new cases, lowest in 2 months

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the third day in a row the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria has continued to drop with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announcing 304 new cases on Sunday night. The last time the country recorded less than 310 cases was on June 7, 2020, when 260 new samples tested […]
News

Skin Cancer: Over 4m persons with Albinism threatened –Group

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

About four million of Persons Living with Albinism (PWA) in Nigeria have once again cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to restore the free cancer treatment they enjoyed in time past, saying that skin cancer has remained the greatest threat to their lives and dignity. The group under the umbrella of Albino Foundation and Albinism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica