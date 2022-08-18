Nigeria targets 2025 for 80% telecoms infrastructure production

Nigeria will reduce its importation of telecoms infrastructures to 20 per cent as the country is expected to produce 80 per cent locally by 2025. This was stated by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, at a forum in Lagos recently. According to the minister, the country’s total dependence on foreign equipment to grow its telecommunications sector has continued to have adverse effect on the sector and the economy as a whole. He noted that importation of both software and hardwares is more than 70 per cent, while the number of foreigners who are in Nigeria’s ICT sectors is also high.

The minister said government was striving to reduce the number to the barest minimum to promote local contents. To start with, the minister ordered the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to lay embargo on the importation of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards and encourage local production. An industry analyst, Adedotun Agbalaya, had noted that though telecoms sector was developing and making good contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), its reliant on foreign inputs has to be controlled to grow the locally owned products. He said Nigeria ended up in capital flights in excess of $2.16 billion at every production year, which has put the already distressed economy at even more disadvantaged position.

“When operators have to depend solely on foreign talents, solutions, equipment and accessories, they will also have to deal with the hassle of accessing forex as one of the major problems. As such, operators suffer, customers suffer and even our dear Naira is also at a receiving end, as it continues to lose value,” he explained. However, experts said Nigeria may not be able to do away with large percentage of importation of telecoms equipment in the next few years. In fact, they believe that the nation would even need more importation now when the 5G technology is eventually launched in the country.

The industry experts said Nigeria cannot produce the type of sophisticated equipment that would be needed for the new technology and even the expertise needed may be imported for a start. A research firm, Agusto & Co, in a recent report, forecast that the imminent deployment of 5G technology and the Federal Government of Nigeria’s target broadband penetration rate of 70 per cent by 2025, would attract substantial additional foreign investments to the telecoms sector in the near to medium term. Meanwhile, the CEO of a technology company, Emmanuel Anya, said the feat is achievable in the next three years, at least to a significant level, if the Federal Government shows commitment to research and development.

Anya, who noted that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently announced its contribution to funding of telecom-based research in tertiary institutions across the country, said the country had taken the right step towards developing local contents. “Developing Nigerian contents in the telecoms sector is achievable with the right step taken by the regulatory body. We have expertise who need just little mentoring to boom our own local production. The challenge we have is inconsistence in our policies and lack of implementations. “We all know how total dependence on foreign expertise and equipment has been affecting us, now we need to think outside the box and support and develop our own local production. It is easy, it is achievable but we need commitment, we need government support, we need funding and we need enabling environment including the policy that will drive. “We were talking of research in schools, after the researchers come out with results, who takes it from them for further development and mass production? That is where commercialisation of research cones in.” He, therefore, urged the minister of communications and digital economy to walk his talk by making sure greater achievements are recorded in the promotion of indigenous production of telecoms infrastructure before he leaves office as a minister.

