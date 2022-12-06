Nigeria targets to end petroleum products import by 2023

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said that Nigeria targets to stop the importation of petroleum products before or around the third quarter of 2023.

He reiterated that the Port Harcourt Refinery in the oil-producing Niger Delta, which is undergoing Turnaround Maintenance (TAM), would be completed and be delivering 60,000 barrels per day of refined crude by the end of December 2022. He also said there were high expectations that the Dangote refinery will come on stream in the first quarter of 2023.

The minister said Nigeria’s crude production had improved to about 1.3 million barrels per day from under 1 million barrels previously, adding that the country hopes to meet its quota from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) by May 2023.

