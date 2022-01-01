Nigeria to achieve 95% digital literacy by 2030 – NITDA boss, Kashiffu

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, has set out an ambitious target for Nigeria to achieve 95 per cent digital literacy by the year 2030.

This is even as the country has developed a new strategic engagement in securing the nation’s digital space.

Speaking at the end of a three day Marathon Digital Journalism Workshop organised jointly by PRNigeria, Penlight Centre for Investigative Journalism, Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, and the National Information Technology Development Agency, the Director General of the agency, Mallam Kashiffu Inuwa Abdullahi, said they have considered cyber security as one of the pillars under NITDA’s strategic roadmap.

Kashiffu noted that: ‘‘Cyber security is more about social reengineering, that is why NITDA is doing three things, lots of awareness, so that people would know the dos and don’t of social Media which will help them to protect their own confidential information.

Similarly, the DG added that: “We have a centre Calls Computer Unit Emergency Readiness and Response Centre and it is working 24/7 to make sure we proactively protect the nation digital space.

“Right now, we are having private organisations and individuals that we are protecting their data and information, because we have people who are trying to know what is happening in Deep Wave and Dark Wave that is why we are actively protecting Nigerians”.

The NITDA boss then said they have a team who are on standby to help people to restore their services with ease if their systems have been compromised.

According to him, digital Journalism is part of the two pillars you ‘digital literacy or digital transformation’ because digital journalism is about information and also digital literacy is also about information and knowledge.

“So Digital Journalism is what will help us filter the bad knowledge, bad and fake news, and Communicate, disseminate good and progressive information, that is why we give it a high priority, and that is why these kind of workshop is highly timely

