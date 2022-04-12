News

Nigeria to adopt CGM review outcome at Global Migration Forum

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has affirmed that the outcome of the national review of the Global Compact For Migration in Lagos would form the position of the country at the international review forum in New York, United States in May.

 

Addressing United Nations Country Team and other development partners in Migration sector in Lagos on Monday, she added that the adoption and institutionalization of the GCM and its 23 goals resulted in the creation of a National Action Plan for GCM implementation.

 

According to her, the consultative process is meant to review and take stock of the implementation of the GCM as a nation, and to prepare for the regional and the International Migration Review Forum next month.

 

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the political will and enabling environment that has enhanced the activities of NCFRMI, Sulaiman-Ibrahim appreciated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, she said had given her over 100 per cent support all along.

 

