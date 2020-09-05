News

Nigeria to attain 70% broadband penetration by 2025 –NCC

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has projected that it would take broadband penetration to 70 per cent for at least 90 percent of the population in Nigeria by 2025. Executive Vice-Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this yesterday, during a virtual interaction with media chiefs in Abuja, said the projection was in line with new target in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NBBP), 2020-2025. Danbatta said following his reappointment for another term of five years, the NCC would do everything within its powers to play its regulatory roles in a manners that would not only stimulated rapid growth in the industry but would guarantee efficient services and customer satisfaction.

He said: “We want to continue to protect consumers and ensure they have value for their money. We want to continue to support and fasttrack the digital economy drive of the Federal Government of Nigeria and this has led to the creation of a Digital Economy Department in the Commission.

“The commission is placing emphasis on growing the digital economy in collaboration with sister agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMoCDE). “We hope to consolidate on spectrum trading to ensure maximum and efficient usage of available frequencies; continuous SIM registration audit to provide security and curtail incidences of banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery; completion and commissioning of Emergency Communications Centres (ECCs) in the remaining states to enhance security and provide relief to citizens in distress.”

Our Reporters

