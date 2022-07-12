‘Nigeria to bridge skill gap through qualitative education, not certification

As some new set of 29 Cohorts received their graduation scrolls for award of Diplomas at the MUSON School of Music, after completion of their two-year rigorous and intensive training, stakeholders, especially teachers have been challenged on the need to tackle the skill gap in the nation’s education system. Towards this end, they are advised to bring quality education imbued with relevant skills back to the school system, against the current preference for certification that has continued to stagnate the growth of the country. The Director of MTN Foundation, Dr. Dennis Okoro, made the call during the graduation of the 29 beneficiaries of the MTN MUSON Scholarship, which was held at the Muson School of Music, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. He, however, stated that we are in the world of intellectualism, creativity, innovation, critical thinking and collaborative, where education delivery and teaching should be learner-centred for children to develop their skills and potential. Okoro reiterated the determination of MTN Foundation to continue to partner the school for the development of music and harnessing musical talents and skills of the younger ones. The Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, said the Foundation is dedicated to fostering and celebrating local talent in collaboration with organisations that share its beliefs, adding that the MUSON Music Diploma course was chosen by the MTN Foundation as one of its Youth Development Programmes. With the Foundation’s shared commitment to quality, she pointed out that in the last 15 years; the MTNF remains firm in its commitment to elevate the arts through the MTN MUSON partnership. “The role that arts play for individuals and society is a pivotal one and we are humbled to present this new cohort of music professionals,” she explained, saying: “The MTN MUSON Music Scholars Programme is an initiative, which seeks to provide support to musically inclined Nigerian youths. Since 2006, the MTN MUSON partnership has produced over 400 music scholars.” So far, MTNF has invested about N740 million in the programme through scholarship awards, installation of a fully equipped digital studio, and donation of laptops to the library, and other various musical equipment. In his remarks, the Chairman, MUSON Centre, Louis Mbanefo (SAN), who expressed the school’s delight in graduating the new set of music scholars, however, urged the graduating students not to fall into the Nigerian idea of success

