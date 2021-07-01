Business

Nigeria to commence facility management practice

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

As part of efforts to promote facility management practices in Nigeria, a stakeholders roundable, first of its kind, has been put in place by the Nigerian National Mirror Committee (NMC) of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Technical Committee (TC) on the subject (ISO/ TC 267) under the auspices of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

It was at a virtual meeting held in Abuja under the theme: ‘Facility Management Standards in Nigeria: The ISO 41001 perspective.’ In a statement by the Media and Publicity Committee of the NMC, it defined facilities management as encompassing a range of disciplines and services to ensure the functionality, comfort, safety and efficiency of a built environment — buildings and grounds, infrastructure and real estate, including operations and maintenance, communications management emergency management and business continuity among others.

The committee disclosed that the keynote address at the maiden Round Table was delivered by the Global Chairman of ISO Technical Committee 267, Mr. Duncan Wadell with the Special Adviser to the President on the Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as Special Guest of Honour. The event saw experts and experienced facility management practitioners enlightened the audience on how the new ISO 41000 series of standards which will be a game changer to the facility management industry and the Nigerian economy at large.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Heritage Bank upgrades HB ‘Padie’ Mobile App

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Heritage Bank plc has upgraded its HB ‘Padie’ mobile application to HB ‘Padie’ 2.0, which comes with new improved features for convenient, quick, secure and affordable way for seamless 24/7 banking transaction, the lender said in a statement yesterday.   According to the statement: “The HB ‘Padie’ 2.0 app has been redesigned and […]
Business

UK seeks to drill more oil, gas from North Sea

Posted on Author Reporter

  More oil and gas wells are to be drilled in the North Sea, the UK government has announced. The decision has angered environmental campaigners, who say the government should have refused the licences, reports the BBC. Ministers say permission to drill will be granted as part of a careful transition away from fossil fuels, […]
Business

FBNQuest Merchant Bank declares N6.52bn profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has declared a profit before tax (PBT) of N6.52 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.   This represents a 57.3 per cent increase from the figure recorded in the previous year, as reported by the Chairman of the Board […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica