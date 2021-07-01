Nigeria to commence facility management practice

As part of efforts to promote facility management practices in Nigeria, a stakeholders roundable, first of its kind, has been put in place by the Nigerian National Mirror Committee (NMC) of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Technical Committee (TC) on the subject (ISO/ TC 267) under the auspices of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

It was at a virtual meeting held in Abuja under the theme: ‘Facility Management Standards in Nigeria: The ISO 41001 perspective.’ In a statement by the Media and Publicity Committee of the NMC, it defined facilities management as encompassing a range of disciplines and services to ensure the functionality, comfort, safety and efficiency of a built environment — buildings and grounds, infrastructure and real estate, including operations and maintenance, communications management emergency management and business continuity among others.

The committee disclosed that the keynote address at the maiden Round Table was delivered by the Global Chairman of ISO Technical Committee 267, Mr. Duncan Wadell with the Special Adviser to the President on the Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as Special Guest of Honour. The event saw experts and experienced facility management practitioners enlightened the audience on how the new ISO 41000 series of standards which will be a game changer to the facility management industry and the Nigerian economy at large.

Like this: Like Loading...