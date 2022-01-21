Business

Nigeria to earn $200m yearly from agro commodity

Author Taiwo Hassan

The National President of Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN), Dr Victor Iyama, has said Nigeria can earn over $200 million yearly from the Agricultural Commodity Value Chain Expansion Project (ACVEP). Iyama gave the assurances at a media parley in Abuja recently, saying the project would benefit the agricultural sector by creating over two million jobs for young Nigerians in the areas of logistics, processing, supply chain management, agriculture extension services and establishment of new agriculture produce aggregation centre, when fully operational. He noted that the project could take Nigeria out of poverty as it covers insurance, transportation and health.

“It is about food security, sufficiency and can take care of our foreign exchange earnings. Three commodities alone can earn the country more revenues than oil,” Iyamu said. On his part, the President, Information Marketing and Management Institute (IMMI), Dr Ekenechukwu Aloefuna, said the project was conceived to expand commodity trade through the implementation of agricultural research outputs, innovative best practices and multiple channel financing. According to him, the project will strengthen the deployment of digital innovations in creating farmers’ databases, farm mapping, space technology-based farm monitoring, forecast reporting, flood and environmental impact mitigation.

 

Our Reporters

