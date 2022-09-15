Nigeria to earn N46bn from VAS in 2022

Revenue to be generated from value-added services (VAS) of the telecoms sector by the end of 2022 has been estimated to reach about N46 billion. Industry players predict that there will be about 39.4 per cent increase in the revenue generated for the subsector with an anticipated rise in the number of active subscriptions to VAS in 2022. In 2021, the total revenue generated by VAS licensees was N32,918,867,894.77, operated with N11.797 billion. The total number of active subscriptions to the various value-added services (VAS) by the end of 2021 stood at 18.3 million, signifying a 46.8 per cent increase from 12,449,828 recorded in 2020. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which revealed this in a document, informed that the VAS platforms were still underutilised because of the 83.7 million installed capacities as of 2021, which increased from 55.5 million as of 2020. The VAS licensees provide ancillary telecoms services such as Content Services using Short Code Numbers, Mobile Electricity Service, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), SMS services, Mobile Banking, Enterprise Bulk Messaging, Transactional Service, Electronic Airtime Distribution Call Ring Back Tone/Entertainment, and special numbering among others. According to NCC, these licensees also provide telecommunications services across the 36 states and in at least each state of the geopolitical zones of the country. The Commission said 36 VAS operators were responsive to the 2021 Year End Network Data questionnaires that it administered. Some of these VAS operators include Gistme Communications Limited; Vastitude Technologies Limited; TXT Light Power Solutions Limited and Payvantage Limited. Others are Inq. Digital Nigeria (Vodacom Business Africa Limited); IP Integrated Solution Limited; the Outsource Company limited; Alvoice Solutions Limited and Vas2Nets Technologies Limited. The telecoms regulator puts the total revenue generated by VAS licensees in 2021 at N32,918,867,894.77 and operated with N11,797,521,180.07. In terms of domestic investment (CAPEX), the commission said VAS players invested N335, 871,200.00 as of the period under review. The document said as of 2021 the total staff strength of VAS market segment stood at 751 staff. It stressed that Nigerian staff were 734 comprising 526 male and 208 female while the expatriate staff base reported 12 male and five female. The VAS sector is widely regarded as a sub-sector of the telecommunications industry and is regulated by NCC pursuant to the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) and the Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1990 (WTA). The NCA and WTA empower NCC to regulate VAS providers and operators in Nigeria. Further to the NCA and WTA, the NCC issues the Value-Added Services and Aggregators Framework (VASAF) and the License Framework for Value Added Services (LFVAS). While NCA and WTA are principal legislation that relate to the VAS sector in Nigeria, the primary regulations governing the VAS sector are the VASAF and the LFVAS. While the VASAF regulates the VAS (Content Service) industry, the LFVAS provides a framework for the is-suing of licence in the VAS sector. According to the VASAF and the LFVAS, the VAS sector consists of four broad segments with the corresponding market players such as the network operators; the aggregators; the content and application service providers; and the developers of content, applications and platforms. A content developer, Toba Charles, affirmed that with the trends in the industry, the VAS subsector had potential to generate almost double of what it generated in 2021 before the ending of 2022. He added that the regulators of the sub-sector only needed to make the business environment conducive.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...