Nigeria to face Ghana again in CHAN final playoffs

After the Super Eagles of Nigeria missed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing to the Black Stars of Ghana in the final round of the qualifiers, the homebased Eagles will hope to avenge the defeat as they have been scheduled to face Ghana again in the final playoffs of the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Black Galaxies of Ghana defeated Benin 1-0 on Saturday at Cotonou’s Stade de l’Amitié to complete the double over their West African opponents and advance to the next round where they will be facing Nigeria.

The Ghanaians qualified with a 4-0 aggregate victory after winning the first leg 3-0 in Cape Coast last week. Nigeria, who were seeded based on their performance in the competition in recent years, will now face 0ff with the Ghanaians who have not made it to the finals since 2014.

Meanwhile, Salisu Yusuf is expected to name his squad for this encounter in the coming days as Nigeria hopes to make a return to the tournament after a second-place finish at the Morocco edition in 2018.

The first leg of this mouthwatering encounter is expected to take place on the weekend of August 26 to 28 in Cape Coast, while the second leg will be played in Nigeria by the weekend of September 1 to 3, 2022.

Winner of the match-up on aggregate will qualify for the African Nations Championship billed to hold in Algeria in January 2023.

