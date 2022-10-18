Business

Nigeria to fast-track industrialisation through gas – Sylva

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said that Nigeria is ready to use gas to fast-track the country’s industrialisation agenda. He spoke at a dinner with the diplomatic community in Abuja, according to a statement by the Minister’s Senior Adviser Media & Communication, Horatius Egua.

Sylva stated that gas was the only single energy source that can help Nigeria diversify its economy, adding that gas was the sure way for Nigeria to bridge its energy gap. Nigeria has a proven gas reserve of 206 TCF with a potential upside of up to 600 TCF.

The minister said in order to reap the benefit of its gas resources, authorities had deepened natural gas utilisation under the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP). He lauded the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, saying “it is a game changer for the oil and gas sector.” He, therefore, called on the international community to support Nigeria’s effort to maximise its resources in the face of global energy transition plans.

He said Nigeria would continue to use the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) to accelerate the global energy transition agenda as it continues to “promote energy efficiency and renewable technologies. It is also fast becoming a platform for showcasing engineering and technological breakthroughs in the energy sector.”

Sylva said: “The answer is not farfetched: Energy is the basic resource for national socio-economic development and it must be secured at all times. As a result of its rising impact on national security and the economy, the need to safeguard energy and ensure availability, reliability and affordability has made energy diplomacy an essential part of every country’s foreign cooperation.

“It is important to stress that Nigeria’s vehicle of choice on the energy transition journey is natural gas. Much has been done towards harnessing this huge potential to provide the energy needed for our growing population in terms of power generation, transport, feedstock for industries and clean cooking solutions. “It is disheartening that Nigeria is still energy-poor despite our enormous energy resources, which include over 200 TCF of proven natural gas reserve with a potential upside of up to 600 TCF.

The majority of our people still lack access to reliable electricity and clean cooking fuels, and our pursuit is to significantly reduce this menace, with the hope of ending energy poverty in the country soonest. “We have rolled out the Autogas scheme with the aim of displacing PMS with CNG and LPG. This will reduce PMS use and minimize CO2 emissions.

“The Nigerian Energy Industry has undergone positive reforms with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. The PIA 2021 has paved the way for new investment, create jobs, support economic and energy diversification and place Nigeria in a position of being able to not only meet our energy needs but help support the world’s rising energy demands.

The Act has generous incentives to encourage the development, distribution, penetration, and utilization of gas – as it incentivizes entry into the midstream, especially for investment in gas pipelines.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Operator sacks five senior managers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

D espite the assurance  by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) that it would not allow its members to be sacked under the guise of corona virus pandemic, five senior workers been asked to go home by Josepdam Port Services (JPS) at Tincan Port in Lagos.     Josepdam is the concessionaire of Terminal […]
Business

US makes biggest interest rate rise since 1994

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US central bank has announced its biggest interest rate rise in nearly 30 years as it ramps up its fight to rein in soaring consumer prices. The Federal Reserve said it would increase its key interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, reports the […]
Business

Telecoms: FG suspends proposed 5% excise duty

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Federal Government has on Monday suspended the proposed five per cent excise duty on telecommunications services. The announcement was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami. Pantami said the decision to suspend the tax was arrived at by stakeholders, asserting that the telecommunications sector already has challenges of multiple […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica