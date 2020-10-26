Nigeria to field 12 NBA players at Tokyo Olympics – Adamu

Nigeria’s national men basketball team, D’Tigers, could field a complete roster of current NBA players at next year’s Olympics Games in Tokyo the team’s General Manager Musa Adamu has disclosed. D’Tigers’ 12-man roster for their last international outing at the FIBA World Cup last year marked the first time Nigeria would have six current and former NBA players compete for the country at a global event.

The benefits were clear as the D’Tigers finished the 32-nation tournament as Africa’s best-placed team in 17th place to earn the continent’s sole ticket to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The team featured Al-Farouq Aminu, Chimeze Metu and Josh Okogie who all play in the NBA for Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves respectively while the trio of captain Ike Diogu, Ekpe Udoh and Ben Uzoh have also played in the world’s elite basketball league in the past.

Following the tournament, guard Gabe Vincent was snapped up by 2019-20 NBA finalists Miami Heats. Musa said the improved player quality in the team was the result of a deliberate policy by the current board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) which involved setting up a longrunning scouting programme to identify and tap up players of Nigerian descent playing in the NBA and other elite leagues.

The result of the NBBF policy according to Musa is a talent pool of about 44 foreignbased players including 15 NBA players eligible and willing to play for Nigeria. The Federation also appointed Golden States Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown to take charge of the D’Tigers, at the Olympics.

While the appointment is undoubtedly an upgrade on the current technical set up, it feeds into the Federation’s broader strategy to get American-born NBA players of Nigerian descent to switch to D’Tigers. “This is the first time we are getting four or five NBA players with top draft picks to come to the national team,” Musa explained.

“This started about two years ago when the new federation came. We started the process od scouting; we scouted over 200 Nigerians playing basketball professionally, and in schools outside Nigeria.

“We have been working so hard that we were able to bring up 44 out of them. So, out of the 44 we have over 15 NBA players that have Nigerian origin that we have talked to [and] that we have been trying to convince.

