Nigeria to generate jobs, create wealth via expo

The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the planned EnjoyNigeria Expo will scale up the value chain delivery of the creative, entertainment, travel, trade and cultural industries of the economy. Director, Investment Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kemi Arodudu, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Head of the Media Sub-Committee of EnjoyNigeria Expo, Tunde Hassan and made available to journalists. She said the expo, which will assist Small and Medium Enterprises to be positioned for increased job and wealth creation as well as gain access to global markets, would generate 100,000 new jobs in the creative, entertainment, cultural industries, travel and trade sectors of the economy between 2021 and 2023. Arodudu, also the chairperson of the EnjoyNigeria Expo planning committee, said the project further envisioned making available a national database for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in rural areas while connecting such with big in-country markets in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

Like this: Like Loading...