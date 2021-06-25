News

Nigeria to generate jobs, create wealth via expo

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the planned EnjoyNigeria Expo will scale up the value chain delivery of the creative, entertainment, travel, trade and cultural industries of the economy. Director, Investment Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kemi Arodudu, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Head of the Media Sub-Committee of EnjoyNigeria Expo, Tunde Hassan and made available to journalists. She said the expo, which will assist Small and Medium Enterprises to be positioned for increased job and wealth creation as well as gain access to global markets, would generate 100,000 new jobs in the creative, entertainment, cultural industries, travel and trade sectors of the economy between 2021 and 2023. Arodudu, also the chairperson of the EnjoyNigeria Expo planning committee, said the project further envisioned making available a national database for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in rural areas while connecting such with big in-country markets in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps accuse Science Minister of bias in scholarship selection

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

    The House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology has accused the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, of bias in the selection of beneficiaries of the annual best science student award given to best science students in the country. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) and some […]
News

SMBLF appoints Nwodo as national coordinator

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A group, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), has appointed the outgoing President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nia Nwodo, as its national coordinator. In a statement signed by the leadership of the forum, Chief Edwin Clark (Chairman); Chief Ayo Adebanjo (South-West) and Dr. Pogu Bitrus (Middle Belt), SMBLF said Nwodo would assist […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

FG planning Intermodal Transportation through railways –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, said the Federal Government plans to implement intermodal transportation in Nigeria through multiple railway projects already captured in the N13.08 budget estimates. Amaechi stated this at the National Assembly, during a budget defence session with the joint committee on Transportation, explaining however that the projects were planned to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica