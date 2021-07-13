News

Nigeria to get 41.2m COVID-19 vaccines in 2 months – NPHCDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said Nigeria would take delivery of 41,282,770 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech, Moderna and Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines between July and September 2021.

To this end, the Federal Government has procured 60 units of U701 ultra cold chain equipment; about 37 have been deployed to all the 36 states and FCT in preparation to receive all COVID-19 vaccines that would require ultra-cold temperature of below 40 to 85 degrees, in addition to preparations for distribution, security, and accountability of the vaccines.

Executive Director NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, said the different vaccines donated by the United States of America, the African Union and COVAX facility would be delivered in batches.

Shuaib, who said the country has officially ended the first phase of its strategic COVID-19 vaccination plan, noted that preparations to commence the second phase in the next few weeks have already begun.

According to him, the 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine received from the COVAX facility in March 2021 has been fully utilised, as Nigeria successfully vaccinated 3,938,945 eligible persons across 36 states and FCT, comprising of 2,534,205 people who have been vaccinated for first dose, and 1,404,205 who have received their second dose of the vaccine.

He said: “We have received communication for the delivery of the following vaccine shipments in the coming months.

“3,924,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca/Moderna by end of July or early August 2021 from the COVAX facility, 3,930,910 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech/Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in August from the COVAX facility donated by the United States Government

“3,577,860 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech/Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 from the COVAX facility, 29,850,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson (Jassen) COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September that will arrive in batches from the African Union Commission.

“We are making every effort and are confident that, with your continued support, Nigeria will be able to make more significant utilization of the vaccines that would be supplied to the country.”

The NPHCDA boss, however, regretted that 14,550 cases of mild/moderate Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), and 148 cases considered to be severe were recorded during the vaccination exercise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FDA approves Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for EUA

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday formally granted emergency approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, officially paving the way for widespread distribution of the long-awaited vaccine. The vaccine has been recommended to be distributed first to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, reports Fox News. The FDA’s move […]
News

Ortom’s letter to Buhari proves penchant for stoking religious, ethnic tension – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again displayed his penchant for stoking the fire of religious and ethnic tension with his recent letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Foundation for Equity and Justice (FEJ) condemned the governor’s stance in a statement on Friday.  Ortom had accused the president of not doing enough to halt […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG issues guidelines for schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…says reopening’ll be in phases …recommends distant learning, satellite centres   Barely a week after reversing its decision on reopening of schools for graduating students, the Federal Government has released guidelines for the resumption of the various levels of schools and learning facilities in the country. The guidelines were developed by the Federal Ministry of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica