Nigeria to get 41.2m vaccines in 2 months – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said Nigeria would take delivery of 41,282,770 doses of Pfizer- Bio-N Tech, Moderna and Oxford AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccines between July and September 2021. To this end, the Federal Government has procured 60 units of U701 ultra cold chain equipment; about 37 have been deployed to all the 36 states and FCT in preparation to receive all COVID-19 vaccines that would require ultra-cold temperature of below 40 to 85 degrees, in addition to preparations for distribution, security, and accountability of the vaccines. Executive Director NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, said the different vaccines donated by the United States of America, the African Union and COVAX facility would be delivered in batches.

Shuaib, who said the country has officially ended the first phase of its strategic COVID-19 vaccination plan, noted that preparations to commence the second phase in the next few weeks have already begun. According to him, the 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine received from the COVAX facility in March 2021 has been fully utilised, as Nigeria successfully vaccinated 3,938,945 eligible persons across 36 states and FCT, comprising of 2,534,205 people who have been vaccinated for first dose, and 1,404,205 who have received their second dose of the vaccine.

He said: “We have received communication for the delivery of the following vaccine shipments in the coming months. “3,924,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca/ Moderna by end of July or early August 2021 from the COVAX facility, 3,930,910 doses of Pfizer- Bio-N Tech/Moderna COVID- 19 vaccine in August from the COVAX facility donated by the United States Government “3,577,860 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech/Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 from the COVAX facility, 29,850,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson (Jassen) COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September that will arrive in batches from the African Union Commission.”

