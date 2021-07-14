COVID-19
News Top Stories

Nigeria to get 41.2m vaccines in 2 months – NPHCDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said Nigeria would take delivery of 41,282,770 doses of Pfizer- Bio-N Tech, Moderna and Oxford AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccines between July and September 2021. To this end, the Federal Government has procured 60 units of U701 ultra cold chain equipment; about 37 have been deployed to all the 36 states and FCT in preparation to receive all COVID-19 vaccines that would require ultra-cold temperature of below 40 to 85 degrees, in addition to preparations for distribution, security, and accountability of the vaccines. Executive Director NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, said the different vaccines donated by the United States of America, the African Union and COVAX facility would be delivered in batches.

Shuaib, who said the country has officially ended the first phase of its strategic COVID-19 vaccination plan, noted that preparations to commence the second phase in the next few weeks have already begun. According to him, the 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine received from the COVAX facility in March 2021 has been fully utilised, as Nigeria successfully vaccinated 3,938,945 eligible persons across 36 states and FCT, comprising of 2,534,205 people who have been vaccinated for first dose, and 1,404,205 who have received their second dose of the vaccine.

He said: “We have received communication for the delivery of the following vaccine shipments in the coming months. “3,924,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca/ Moderna by end of July or early August 2021 from the COVAX facility, 3,930,910 doses of Pfizer- Bio-N Tech/Moderna COVID- 19 vaccine in August from the COVAX facility donated by the United States Government “3,577,860 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech/Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 from the COVAX facility, 29,850,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson (Jassen) COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September that will arrive in batches from the African Union Commission.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom accuses Bauchi gov of supporting killer herdsmen

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, launched tirades against his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed. Ortom accused his colleague of supporting killer herdsmen.   He alleged that Mohammed was part of the conspiracy of the Fulani herdsmen to wipe out Benue people from their ancestral land because of the promulgation of anti-open grazing […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $27.7m, N5.18bn for sub-stations in Benue, Kano

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N500m for completion of 18.7km Delta road The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum $27.7 million and N5.18 billion as local content for the construction of three sub-stations in Benue and Kano states. The Council also okayed the sum of N500 million for the completion of 18.7 kilometers Bulu-Oriagbene road in Bomadi […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: House begins Trump impeachment session

Posted on Author Reporter

  The House of Representatives has opened its session, and Democrats are getting ready to impeach President Trump over last week’s deadly attack on Congress. The Democrats have a majority in the House, so the vote later on Wednesday on whether to impeach Trump for the second time is expected to pass, reports the BBC. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica