Nigeria To Get Malaria Vaccine April

Posted on

The Federal Govern – ment has said the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine is expected to be in the country by April 2024. The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who spoke at a press briefing in commemoration of World Malaria Day yesterday said Nigeria has applied for the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine in the third application widow for the vaccine which ended April 18.

WMD is celebrated on April 25 every year to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment to malaria prevention and control. Recall that Nigeria failed to apply for the vaccine before the second application window closed on January 17, 2023.

The World Health Organisation, in 2021, recommended the widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children.

