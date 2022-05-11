Sports

Nigeria to host 2022 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

CAF on Wednesday day announced that Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria will host the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final on Friday, May 20, 2022.

CAF will confirm the kick-off time in due course.

This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Uyo is the capital of Akwa Ibom State – the home of Nigeria’s Premier League side Akwa United.

Last year (2021), the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup was hosted in Cotonou, Benin where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1.

Four teams remain in the race to win the 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup. In the first match of the first leg of the semi-finals, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe scored a late goal to secure 1-0 victory over RS Berkane of Morocco.

In the second semi-final, the first leg between Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli and Orlando Pirates from South Africa saw Orlando Pirates take a 2-0 advantage to the second leg.

The second leg of the semi-finals will be played on Sunday, May 15 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nadal meets dream-wrecker Medvedev in more than just a Slam final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off in a generational clash on Sunday for the year’s first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, with both men having the chance to write their names into the record books. A second triumph at Melbourne Park for 2009 champion Nadal will break a three-way […]
Sports

FG triples prize money for Olympics medalists

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

The Federal Government has tripled the prize money award for Team Nigeria medallists at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Making the announcement Tuesday in Tokyo after wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal of the Games, Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department, FEAD of the Youth and Sports Development Ministry, Dr Simon Ebohdjaiye, says […]
Sports

Klopp: City wouldn’t have won title with similar injury issues

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had had to deal with an injury crisis like that of the Merseyside club. Liverpool were without central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most of the campaign due to knee injuries, while Joel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica