Nigeria to host 2022 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final

CAF on Wednesday day announced that Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria will host the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final on Friday, May 20, 2022.

CAF will confirm the kick-off time in due course.

This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Uyo is the capital of Akwa Ibom State – the home of Nigeria’s Premier League side Akwa United.

Last year (2021), the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup was hosted in Cotonou, Benin where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1.

Four teams remain in the race to win the 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup. In the first match of the first leg of the semi-finals, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe scored a late goal to secure 1-0 victory over RS Berkane of Morocco.

In the second semi-final, the first leg between Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli and Orlando Pirates from South Africa saw Orlando Pirates take a 2-0 advantage to the second leg.

The second leg of the semi-finals will be played on Sunday, May 15 2022.

