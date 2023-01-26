Business

Nigeria to host regional digital economy conference

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Policy makers and stakeholders in the digital economy ecosystem in the West African subregion will converge on Abuja from January 31 to February 1, this year, for the Digital Economy Regional Conference to discuss the future of digital economy and intensify regional public private partnerships for the region.

The event is to be hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Bank. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who will deliver the keynote address at the event will be joined by his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Mohammed Bello, to welcome Ministers and top government officials from the subregion.

The Conference, with the theme “Positioning West Africa’s Digital Economy for the Future,” will provide a platform for countries in the region to discuss issues that will strengthen the digital economies in West Africa and by extension the continent. The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy said the conference will also create an avenue for peer review to accelerate digital transformation and increase collaboration to secure partnerships within the region to strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem while intensifying regional publicprivate partnerships for digital economy funding, research, and development.

 

Our Reporters

