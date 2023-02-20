Nigeria to host Sahel Climate Change Secretariat

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Nigeria has been chosen by the Heads of State and Government of the Sahel Region Climate Commission (SRCC) to host the Secretariat of the Sahel Climate Fund.

According to a release by a Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Monday, a communiqué issued at the end of the Second Conference of Heads of State and Government of SRCC, held on the margins of 36th AU Summit in Ethiopia, also approved the appointment of Issifi Boureim of Niger Republic as the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

Boureim, until his appointment, was the Coordinator of the Transitory Operational Framework of the Commission.

His appointment was for a non-renewable period of three years, without the possibility of candidacy for future terms of office.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had declared Nigeria’s interest to host the headquarters of the Sahel Climate Fund and readiness to provide all necessary amenities.

The “Sahel Climate Fund” is the financial body of the Sahel Region Climate Commission (SRCC).

The body was one of the three climate Commissions for Africa created in Marrakech, Morocco in 2016 at the Summit of African Heads of State and Government, organised at the initiative of King of Morocco, on the side-lines of the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP22) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

