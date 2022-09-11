Nigeria to improve wheat production with locally modified seeds

Nigeria, Africa’s largest buyer of wheat, is partnering with food company Olam International Ltd. to develop seed varieties of the grain that are suitable for the nation’s climate, which will boost local output and cut dependence on imports.

Olam unit Crown Flour Mill Ltd., has produced so-called nucleus seeds suitable for Nigeria’s topography and climate, Ashish Pande, the country head for Olam Agri Nigeria, said at a virtual media briefing at the weekend.

The Federal Government had placed restrictions on wheat imports before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted supply. But the country harvested less than one per cent of the 4.7 million tons of the grain Nigerians consumed in 2021, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The surge in the price of the cereal crop helped fuel the inflation rate for food, which rose to 22 per cent in July from a year earlier.

