News Top Stories

Nigeria to increase oil production as Shell lifts force majeure

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Hopes that Nigeria will continue to increase its oil production have continued to increase as the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) yesterday lifted the force majeure on the Bonny export programme. Media Relations Manager, SPDC, Bola Essien- Nelson, stated this in a statement to announce the lifting of the force majeure. She said: “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the SPDC joint venture, has lifted the force majeure on the Bonny export programme with effect from Wednesday, March 15, 2023. “The force majeure was declared on March 3, 2022, following a significant decline in crude receipts at the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal.”

Nigeria’s oil production in Dec 2022 was 1.271mbpd; in January 2023, was 1.308mbpd; and February 1.380mbpd showing an increase, 72,000 barrels per day when compared with that of January.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Former Delta Governor, Uduaghan, refutes NDDC contract report

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has vehemently denied having anything to do concerning contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NCDC) as allegedly claimed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Reacting to the allegations, which were published in a national daily on Monday, the former […]
News Top Stories

Subsidy Controversy: We’re ready for forensic audit –NNPC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has expressed readiness for a forensic audit of itsfuelsupplyandsubsidy management, insisting that the daily fuel supply is 68 million. Thiscame afterthe Comptroller- General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Alli, last week faulted the NNPC’s claim that over Subsidy Controversy: We’re ready for forensic audit –NNPC N6 trillion […]
News

JUST IN: First batch of Nigerians arrive Abuja from Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter

    The first batch of Ukraine based Nigerians have arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). They arrived in the country on Friday morning. According to a report, the Federal Government will give $100 each to the Ukraine returnees upon their arrival. More details later…

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica