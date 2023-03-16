Nigeria to increase oil production as Shell lifts force majeure

Hopes that Nigeria will continue to increase its oil production have continued to increase as the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) yesterday lifted the force majeure on the Bonny export programme. Media Relations Manager, SPDC, Bola Essien- Nelson, stated this in a statement to announce the lifting of the force majeure. She said: “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the SPDC joint venture, has lifted the force majeure on the Bonny export programme with effect from Wednesday, March 15, 2023. “The force majeure was declared on March 3, 2022, following a significant decline in crude receipts at the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal.”

Nigeria’s oil production in Dec 2022 was 1.271mbpd; in January 2023, was 1.308mbpd; and February 1.380mbpd showing an increase, 72,000 barrels per day when compared with that of January.

