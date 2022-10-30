Nigeria to open first bidding for deep offshore oil blocks in 15 years

Nigeria will in November 2022 auction deep offshore oil and gas licenses for the first time in 15 years.

This plan was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe, to Bloomberg yesterday.

He confirmed that Nigeria will launch a bidding round for seven deep-water blocks.

The Federal Government issued many of such permits between 1993 and 2007 to open up the ocean floor to oil and gas production.

The Nigerian government in 1993 awarded to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) Bonga oil field which is the first commercial deep water discovery in the country. However, production did not start till 2005.

Drilling at a water depth of 1,030 metres, the Bonga field (Oil Mining Lease, OML, 118) is operated by SNEPCO (55 per cent) under a production-sharing contract with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). Other partners include Esso (20 per cent), Eni (12.5 per cent), and Elf Petroleum Nigeria (12.5 per cent).

According to Shell, the Bonga oil field has produced millions of barrels of oil.

After the success recorded in Bonga, many other deep water oil explorations followed in quick succession including Agbami awarded to Chevron; Erha awarded to ExxonMobil; and Akpo, Egina, and Usan (Total) among others

