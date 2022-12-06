Business

Nigeria to partner China on renewable energy – Minister

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, has called on China for its cooperation in the achievement of Nigeria with Nigeria‘s energy transition plan.

According to a statement on his Twitter account, the minister explained that Nigeria would be partnering with China on renewable energy. Aliyu revealed that he met with a delegation from the China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute (CREEI), led by its Deputy Director-General, Mr Gu Hongbin.

The China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute (CREEI) is a major renewable energy think tank in China and contributes to China’s renewable energy growth and expansion, especially when it comes to wind turbines and solar panels. The minister explained that during the visit, both parties spoke about potential cooperation between Nigeria and the institute.

He added that Mr Hongbin sought to cooperate with Nigeria in the areas of capacity building and research. Aliyu stated that he sought cooperation with the institute on the implementation of Nigeria’s energy transition plan which the Federal Government launched in August 2022.

The plan has been viewed as a major roadmap to achieve universal energy access by 2030 and a carbon-neutral economy by 2060. During the launch, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said the energy transition plan requires $410 billion above businessas- usual spending to deliver a transition plan by 2060, which translates to about $10 billion per year.

 

