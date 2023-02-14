Nigeria to pass law empowering NDPB for personal data protection

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) is set to be backed with a law to prosecute anybody that infringes of data privacy and protection of the citizens. The National Commissioner/ CEO of the Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said the Federal Executive Council on January 25 approved the Nigeria Data Protection Bill, informing that Bill will soon be passed by the legislative. He said thus during a media parley with journalists in Lagos yesterday. He said: “As you are aware, the Federal Executive Council on the 25th of January 2023 approved the Nigeria Data Protection Bill. “It will be transmitted to the National Assembly as an Executive Bill. “The Legislature has reiterated its preparedness to pass the Bill into law. “Every citizen and resident of this country can rest assured that every data controller and data processor within or outside Nigeria will be held accountable for any unlawful processing of personal data from our jurisdiction,” he said.

