News

Nigeria to pass law empowering NDPB for personal data protection

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) is set to be backed with a law to prosecute anybody that infringes of data privacy and protection of the citizens. The National Commissioner/ CEO of the Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said the Federal Executive Council on January 25 approved the Nigeria Data Protection Bill, informing that Bill will soon be passed by the legislative. He said thus during a media parley with journalists in Lagos yesterday. He said: “As you are aware, the Federal Executive Council on the 25th of January 2023 approved the Nigeria Data Protection Bill. “It will be transmitted to the National Assembly as an Executive Bill. “The Legislature has reiterated its preparedness to pass the Bill into law. “Every citizen and resident of this country can rest assured that every data controller and data processor within or outside Nigeria will be held accountable for any unlawful processing of personal data from our jurisdiction,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Plateau will deliver Atiku more than 2m votes, says PDP

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has declared that Party will deliver two million votes in the state come 2023 for their presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and also win all available elective positions. Chairman of the Party in the state, Hon. Chris Hassan stated this Saturday in Jos during the inauguration of […]
News

Why alliance between Accord Party and NNPP failed – Igboekwe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The bungled alliance between the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other well-meaning top politicians with the Accord Party (AP) was due to the sit-tight executive of the party. Disclosing this during a media chat in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the incumbent Deputy National Chairman (South) […]
News

Tinubu: I’ll industrialize Kebbi through agriculture

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has promised to industrialize Kebbi State, using the agriculture if elected as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming general elections. He gave this assurance yesterday at the party’s presidential campaign rally, which took place at the Haliru Audu Stadium […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica