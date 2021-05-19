Sports

Nigeria to play Mexico in Los Angeles on July 3

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Three-time African champions Nigeria will clash with CONCACAF Gold Cup holders Mexico in a friendly at the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the State of California, United States of America on Saturday, July 3.
The match, which kicks off at 7.30pm LA time, will be the sixth confrontation between the senior teams of both countries, four of which have ended in draws. The only win in the series has gone to Mexico, when they trumped a US Gold Cup encounter in Dallas (State of Texas) 2-1 on June 24, 1995. Jonathan Akpoborie scored Nigeria’s only goal.
Close-fought confrontations include a 1-1 draw at the FIFA Intercontinental Tournament for the King Fahd Cup (now FIFA Confederations Cup) in Saudi Arabia on 13th January 1995 (Mexico prevailed 5-4 on penalties in the quarter final match), and 0-0 draws in friendly matches in Houston and Atlanta the previous decade. A friendly game in Mexico also ended 2-2.
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, simply known as the LA Coliseum, is a 77,500–capacity facility that has hosted major international championships of all all grades, including the 1996 Men’s Olympics Football Tournament (won by Nigeria) and CONCACAF Gold Cup matches.
The COCACAF Gold Cup is that continent’s equivalent of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, and determines the continental champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbeans.
Mexico is the most successful team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup with eight titles and are the current Cup holders.
Nigeria have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times and qualified for six of the last seven FIFA World Cup finals, reaching the Round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014. The Super Eagles finished as bronze medalists at the last AFCON in Egypt two years ago.
NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, said: “We are happy to be able to announce this match, which is a clash between two very big teams from two different continents. Mexico against Nigeria is a big match any day and the venue is class.”
The two teams will announce their squads for the match sometime in June. Mexico will play three other games before the clash with Nigeria, as part of their MexTour series.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL: Adamawa United players, officials robbed; driver abducted

Posted on Author Reporter

  Players and officials of Adamawa United FC were robbed at gun point along the Benin-Ore Expressway on Friday at about 11.45pm on their way to their week 11 NPFL fixture against MFM FC in Lagos. According to report, their phones, feeding monies and other valuables were taken away by the criminals. The team driver […]
Sports

Sports festival won’t disrupt academic calendar

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Edo State Government has said that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state will not disrupt the academic calendar of primary and secondary schools in the state. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government urged the public to disregard information […]
Sports

Europa League roundup: Roma seal fightback at Ajax, Villarreal beat Zagreb

Posted on Author Reporter

• Ajax 1-2 Roma; Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal • Ibañez strike puts Roma in control, Moreno seals Villarreal win Ibañez crashed home a spectacular volley two minutes from time to give Roma a 2-1 away win over Ajax in their Europa League quarter-final first leg. A missed penalty and a horror goalkeeping slip cost Ajax dearly as they lost a half-time lead and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica