Nigeria to rake in N18bn from green aggregation centres

Nigeria is expected to rake in over N18 billion into the economy from Federal Government’s green aggregation centres that will clean, dry, process and bag finished products, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, has revealed. This, he said, was part of the strategy government is working on to ensure food security for Nigeria and Africa, by extension. Similarly, Abubakar explained that the Federal Government had also concession 17 silos with 6,000 metric tonnes storage capacity to the private sector In a bid to tackle post-harvest losses of food produced in the country.

The agric minister, who disclosed this in his remarks at the Second West and Central Africa Post-Harvest Congress and Exhibition (WCAPHCE) 2022 in Lagos, said the responsibility of the government was to provide an enabling environment for the private sector to drive the economy, adding that the government was working to ensure food security for Nigeria and Africa. According to him, the green aggregation centres established by the government will enable farmers to clean and dry their agricultural produce during harvest to reduce post-harvest losses, while also adding value along the value chain.

The agric minister added that the concessioned 17 silos with 6,000 metric tonnes storage capacity was to enable local farmers have access to storage facilities. Abubakar said: “The major problem being faced by farmers in the country is post-harvest losses as a result of transportation, lack of equipment that can add value to what is produced, and lack of storage facilities. “In addressing this problem, the Federal Government has concession 17 silos with 6000 metric tonne storage space to the private sector and also established green aggregation centres that will clean, dry, process and bag our finished products.

“This will attract over N18 billion to the economy. The responsibility of the government is to provide an enabling environment for the private sector to drive the economy.” Meanwhile, the Federal Government has lamented that over 30 per cent of food produced in Nigeria every year is challenged by post-harvest losses due to inadequate storage facilities, transportation and lack of equipment. In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has also said the focus on the agricultural sector placed Nigeria in a better position to handle the systemic shock caused by both COVID-19 and the Russia- Ukraine war on global food supply.

He said the revolution in the sector had improved the country’s capacity and efficiency in increasing and maximising production and post-harvest losses. ‘‘The non-oil sector remains the future of our economy and I hope successive governments will consolidate on the gains we have recorded under my leadership,” he said. ‘‘You will agree with me that the Russia-Ukraine war has compelled many economies to carry out reforms and re-adjust policies to cope with the challenges posed by the conflict. ‘‘In this regard, we are paying more attention now to energy transmission and distribution through targeted collaboration with global companies like Siemens to improve our efficiency in the power value chain,” he added. According to him, the effect of COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine is wake up call for Nigeria and other Africa continent to collaborate amongst themselves for sustainable food production.

