Nigeria to receive additional 1.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccines – Minister

Nigeria is expected to receive an initial 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through the Vaccines Global Assess Facility, COVAX, by the end of February.

Nigeria has been allocated an additional 1.4 million doses of the approved Oxford- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, health minister Osagie Ehanire said on Monday.
Ehanire last week said an additional 42 million doses of the same vaccine will be delivered to the country through the African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT).
Ehanire, while speaking at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said the expected 1.4 million doses are part of 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines donated to Africa by telecom giant, MTN.
He said of the 1.4 million, an initial 500,000 doses will be delivered to the country by the end of February.
“The Ministry of Health also engaged the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), who informed us of the free allocation of 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, of which 500,000 doses are expected by the end of this month, courtesy of MTN donation of 7 million doses to Africa,” he said.
“The balance of 900,000 doses for Nigeria is expected by the end of March 2021.”
At the briefing last week, the minister said Nigeria subscribed to two multilateral vaccine access platforms; the first being the COVAX facility which was set-up to divide over a billion doses of vaccines across 92 low-and middle-income countries.
The COVAX facility promised access to vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ population with an initial supply beginning in the first quarter of the year to immunise three per cent of their populations.

Reporter

