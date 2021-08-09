News Top Stories

Nigeria to renegotiate aviation pacts with 15 countries

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

As Nigeria prepares to renegotiate the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with 13 nations, there has been a call by stakeholders in the aviation industry for the country to review the trade pact in order to guarantee great benefits to the nation.

 

An aviation security expert, Group Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd.), told New Telegraph at the weekend that reviewing BASA might involve a lot of diplomatic technicalities and language.

 

He, however, stated that reviewing all the commercial agreements with foreign airlines especially those that were given multiple frequencies, landings and destinations outside NASA’s, was within the competence of the power of the ministry and the minister.

Ojikutu said: “To retain and sustain the domestic routes and the markets for the Nigeria private airline commercial operators, there is a very urgent need to review those commercial agreements that have given multiple landings and destinations in this country to foreign airlines.”

 

Nigeria is generally viewed as having one of the most liberalised air transport industries in Africa.

 

Although still competitive within Africa, it has a significantly weaker bargaining power as regards the BASAs with non-African countries, thereby leading to an imbalance with results spanning from increased dominance of foreign airlines to capital flight.

 

Negotiations to enter into BASAs are usually spearheaded by the Ministry of Aviation after extensive consultation with aviation regulatory authorities and concerned institutions, for example, the immigration authorities.

 

However, it is quite common to see airline operators, desirous of expanding their routes to target destinations, lobby the Ministry of Aviation through diplomatic channels, to engage in formal talks, which usually lead to the commencement of negotiations between countries.

 

Nigeria currently has 89 BASA pacts with only about 39 of them active. Many of these have been reviewed to create opportunities for domestic carriers, but are largely not utilised. Specifically, domestic carriers are yet to utilise 10 percent of the air pact due to their limited capacity.

 

Nigerian-born international expert and Chief Operating Officer (CEO), African Aviation Services Limited, Mr Nick Fadugba, says the country’s small fleet of aircraft will make it practically impossible for it to compete with foreign counterparts.

 

The former Secretary- General of African Airlines Association (AFRAA) put the average fleet size in Nigeria at a maximum of 10 aircraft, a number not enough to compete with British Airways that has over 400 aircraft.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protests: Benue stakeholders demand apology from PMB over killings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cephas IorhemenMAKURDI Stakeholders in Benue State Monday demanded for an apology from President Muhammadu Buhari over his silence and inability to condole families of #EndSARS protesters who lost their lives during the peaceful protests.They articulated their stands during a Presidential Stakeholders’ meeting held to appraise the level of destruction caused by the protesters which took […]
News Top Stories

ANGLICAN COMMUNION: FORCES IN NORTH MAKE TACKLING INSECURITY DIFFICULT

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says Buhari didn’t meet structures to work with …says Nigerian train heading for disaster, needs urgent redirection The Church of Nigerian Anglican Communion has attributed the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari in tackling the many problems bedeviling the country to forces beyond his control, especially those in the North. Speaking to our correspondent in Abuja, […]
News

Bomb explosion rocks Anambra Deputy Speaker’s house

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

A suspected bomb explosion yesterday occurred at a building under construction and reportedly owned by the Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Pascal Agbodike, at Think Home Estate, Agu, Awka. Although, there was no report of casualty, a source at the scene of the incident, said the explosion damaged some structures around […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica