Nigeria to take delivery of Super Tucano aircraft soon –U.S. official

`The United States government has given an assurance that the 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft for which Nigeria placed orders about two years ago will soon be delivered to the country. The assurance came as the United States Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett, visited Abuja yesterday where she met with senior military officials at the Ministry of Defence and members of the National Assembly. Barrett’s visit highlighted the positive trajectory of the military cooperation between the United States and Nigeria.

Her discussions covered a range of defence and security matters of mutual interest, including the 2021 delivery of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft. Barrett also toured the Defence Space Administration and initiated the first-ever collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian defence space institutions. She expressed the U.S. readiness to deliver the 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft as scheduled in 2021. Along with the delivery, the U.S. will train 60 Nigerian military pilots, instructors, and aircraft maintenance specialists over the span of 24 months. The Nigerian pilots will train on the same aircraft that they will fly in combat operations against insurgent groups and terrorist organizations.

Barrett was also briefed by the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Armed Forces on their continuing efforts to strengthen military professionalism through programs such as Air Ground Integration (AGI). Through AGI, the Nigerian Air Force plans to increase both its tactical and operational competencies.

The training that enhances these competencies will also address the laws that govern armed conflict and respect for international human rights in ways aimed at reducing the risk of civilian harm.

The Secretary also paid the first-ever visit by a senior U.S. official to the Defence Space Administration where she conveyed the importance of being ready to address the novel security challenges in space. Noting that the U.S. Space Force recently marked its first anniversary following its establishment last year, Barrett discussed with her Nigerian counterparts the opportunities for bilateral engagement as well as the necessity of developing a long-term vision for security cooperation in space.

