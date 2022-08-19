News Top Stories

Nigeria, Togo, 7 other countries sign maritime bank charter

Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Togo and six other countries have signed the charter supporting establishment of Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) being proposed in Abuja. Others are Côté d’ Ivoire,Guinea Conakry, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo (Brazzaville) and Central Africa Republic (CAR). The bank is being promoted by the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA). The countries have all indicated interest to acquire shares in the budding financial institution and it is aimed at providing single digit interest loans and facilities to member states key players to acquire and improve their maritime assets and infrastructure. Already, the position of President/CEO of the bank has been alloted to Nigeria while Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire are to provide one Vice President each.

The MOWCA Secretary General, Dr. Paul Adalikwu, who confirmed the development said that the recent endorsement by the Central African country, brings the number of member states endorsements to nine. Adalikwu stressed that the charter requires a minimum of eight member states endorsements and the recent development raises hope of more countries signing up to support the institution.

The Chairman of MOWCA’s Council of Ministers and Transport Minister of Ghana, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has assured of Ghana’s readiness to sign the charter and take its position in the financial institution. Adalikwu reassured that plans are on course for the establishment and launching of the financial institution in Abuja, the Nigerian capital soon saying that the Federal Ministry of Transportation was working on securing the corporate office for the commencement of its activities.

 

