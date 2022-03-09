Nigeria tops in port, flag state controls

With the establishment of integrated national maritime surveillance, infrastructure and enforcement of International Ship and Port Security Facility (ISPS) code, Nigeria has topped the chart on Port and Flag State controls in the West and Central Africa sub-region in the last two years, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Nigeria has outranked Togo, Ghana, Benin and other maritime regulators in West Africa in the inspection of vessels calling at its ports through the Port and flag state controls of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Port State Control (PSC) is the inspection of foreign ships in national ports to verify that the condition of the ship and its equipment comply with the requirements of international regulations in the areas of maritime safety, security and pollution.

Also, Flag State Control (FSC) is the power in administrative, technical and social matters that a country has in international law over the ships registered in its ports of registry by virtue of the fact that those ships fly the country’s national flag on account of being registered with it.

Vessel inspection

For instance, while exercising its port state control in 2021, no fewer than 676 vessels were inspected in the country by NIMASA, 510 inspection was also executed in 2020 despite the COVID-19 crisis.

The Agency carried out 525 port state inspection in 2017; 659 in 2018, leading to 35 per cent increase; 725 inspections were carried in 2019, amounting to 10 per cent increase against that of the previous year.

In 2019, the agency performed a total of 2,580 flag state Inspections, representing 2,123 renewal inspections, 276 condition survey and 181 Random Flag State Surveys (RFSS).

This showed a 49 per cent increase from the 1,737 total FSI carried out in 2018 comprising 1,241 Flag State Renewal Inspections (FSRI). Comparing the number of vessels boarded relative to the previous year, the 2021 figure of 673 vessels was 24.2 per cent higher than the total 510 vessels of inspections carried out in 2020.

Security

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that since his appointment as the head of the Agency, the passage of the Suspension of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Bill had helped the country to reposition itself in the maritime industry in West Africa.

For instance, he added that the establishment of integrated national maritime surveillance, security infrastructure and International Ship and Port Facility (Code) were the efforts of the Agency in addressing maritime insecurity in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

Specifically, he explained that the implementation of Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code had consistently impacted on the level of security in the nation’s port areas and facilities.

He listed other maritime security to include the resuscitation of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) equipment and Regional Maritime Awareness Capacity (RMAC) Centre.

Jamoh said: “The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), in December 2020, applauded our efforts in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea Region.

The specialised organ of the United Nations had earlier support our action declaring Seafarers as key workers to facilitate crew changes during the COVID-19-induced international lockdown.

“Recently, IMO gave institutional backing to NIMASA’s Marine Litter Action Plan. These and many more are evident of our collaboration with IMO.”

Stakeholders

Also, Jamoh said that NIMASA had engaged international stakeholders, including Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO), International Association of Independent Tanker Owners (INTERTANKO), International Chambers of Shipping (ICS) and Oil Companies International Maritime Forum (OCIMF), under the auspices of NIMASA/ Industry Maritime Security (NIWG) to establish coordinated response to piracy attacks.

Furthermore, he explained that the Agency had spearheaded the institutionalisation of collaboration between her and other agencies for improved maritime safety and security as well as efficient port operations.

Marine accidents

Following the 21 marine incidents recorded in 2018 and 22 in 2019, Jamoh said NIMASA, in its efforts to mitigate the tide of maritime insecurity in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea through maritime domain awareness, has made various interventions and collaborative efforts.

Pollution

On marine pollution, the director general stressed that Nigeria had entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maritime Transport Coordination Centre (MTCC) on Climate Change for Africa to commence activities towards ensuring Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction in the maritime sector with emphasis on achieving 0.5per cent Sulphur Oxide (SO2) in bunker fuel oil.

To ensure this, he added that the Agency had embarked on establishment of bunker (fuel oil) supply register, accreditation of laboratories for testing bunker oil, capacity building on emission of reduction and establishment of Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Team (CMET)

Besides, he noted that the Agency had produced manual for the admissibility of claims under the fund, saying that the manual was to contain the price index for determining the quatum of claims for settlement in case of oil pollution.

Forgery

To reduce forgery of Nigerian certificates and enhance the employment of Nigerian seafarers in the maritime sector, Jamoh said online Seafarers Certificate of Competency (CoC)’s verification platform had been reactivated, noting that the project had yielded positive results.

Last line

Strengthening of maritime safety and security enforcement mechanism, engagement of stakeholders towards harnessing the potentials of maritime economy should be a continuous exercise for Nigeria to become the hub of maritime.

